The AFL hands down bans and fines to several GWS players for their behaviour at an end-of-season function

A GWS player during the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has suspended six Greater Western Sydney players and fined seven others for their conduct at an end-of-season function last month.

After an AFL Integrity Unit investigation, the players were found to have breached AFL rule 2.3a, which involves conduct unbecoming.

Young Giant Josh Fahey has been banned for four matches while Jake Riccardi, Joe Fonti, Toby McMullin, Harvey Thomas and Cooper Hamilton have all been banned for two games.

Captain Toby Greene and other senior Giants players Sam Taylor, Tom Green, Lachie Keefe, Harry Perryman, Connor Idun and Lachie Whitfield have been fined $5000 each.

Whitfield and Idun were fined for both their role in performing a skit and for a breach of leadership duties, while the other senior Giants were penalised for not intervening as leaders of the club.

Josh Fahey after GWS's loss to Richmond in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Perryman recently joined Collingwood as a free agent, while Hamilton has been delisted.

At the function, several players dressed up in costumes and performed skits around the theme of the event, which was 'controversial couples'. The function was held on September 18, and the League received an anonymous complaint on September 19.

The League confirmed the following matters constituted breaches of AFL rule 2.3a:

- Josh Fahey dressed as a former NRL player and Jake Riccardi as a taxi driver. In the course of the skit, Fahey simulated inappropriate acts on a sex doll. Riccardi was not involved in that part of the skit.

- Toby McMullin and Cooper Hamilton simulated the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre in costume related to that event.

- Harvey Thomas dressed as a particular professional sportsman and Joe Fonti as a girl, acting inappropriately during their skit.

- Connor Idun and Lachie Whitfield enacted a scene from the movie Django Unchained characterising slavery.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon conceded Idun's involvement in the skit depicting slavery was "very complex" given the defender is a player of colour. However, Dillon added: "ultimately, the skit that was performed is not appropriate anywhere".

Dillon said "terrible choices were made" and the players' actions were "completely unacceptable and totally at odds with the club's values and code's values". He praised the courage of the person who made the complaint.

He said there was "complete co-operation from the players" with the investigation, and confirmed that CCTV from the venue formed a key part of the AFL's probe.

Connor Idun warms up ahead of round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"There is nothing funny or clever about these actions and we are not as a code and competition prepared to accept these behaviours," Dillon said.

"For the most part our clubs and our AFL players do the right thing and can come together to celebrate or commiserate without the type of behaviour demonstrated here.

"What transpired at the function is not acceptable – not to the other men, women or anyone who is part of the club. Not for all the people in our industry and not for the wider public."

Skipper Greene said he was "embarrassed" by the scandal.

"Firstly, I would like to apologise for the events that occurred. As a leader of the club and captain of the team, I am embarrassed that we are in this situation and that I failed to uphold my responsibilities as a leader to prevent it. I am disappointed I did not adequately process the situation, and intervene, in the moment," he said in a statement.

Toby Greene reacts after GWS's loss to Sydney in the 2024 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Some of the costumes and skits that took place are unbecoming and contrary to the values of our club and standards we expect of the playing group. I understand that as leaders we need to learn from this situation and ensure it never happens again."

The club's AFLW captain Rebecca Beeson said the female playing group was "deeply hurt and angered" by the incident.

"It is important that we make it known that we were deeply hurt and angered when learning of the behaviour that occurred," she said.

"Playing the game we love gives us a platform to speak to the community, fans and young people. As the AFLW playing group, we feel it is of great importance to stress that the behaviour that included references to gender-based violence is completely unacceptable under any circumstances."

Giants CEO Dave Matthews condemned the players' behaviour and said the club and playing group took full responsibility.

"There is absolutely no excuse for the behaviour that took place and we’re very distressed by some of the incidents that occurred," said GIANTS Chief Executive Officer David Matthews.



"As a club built on the values of inclusiveness and respect for all, it was a clear breach of the club’s policies and values as well as a significant departure from the standards of behaviour that we expect of our players," he said.



"On behalf of the club, I apologise to our members, partners and all stakeholders.



"The players involved have apologised unreservedly for their behaviour and take responsibility for contravening the standards we expect in relation to respect, equality, inclusion and safety.



"We believe this is an isolated incident, but we understand the severity of the situation and the sanctions reflect that."