MELBOURNE has loaded back up, welcoming back a pair of stars in Lauren Pearce and Blaithin Mackin, but will be without Paxy Paxman for its clash against Richmond on Saturday.
Paxman, who has been dealing with a foot injury throughout the season, has been managed while the Demons will see ruck Lauren Pearce and dangerous Irishwoman Blaithin Mackin back in the side for the first time since week one and week four respectively.
The club is on a three-match winning streak, and sits just percentage – albeit significant percentage – out of the top eight with three rounds left to play. Saraid Taylor will also make her AFLW debut after one season on Richmond's list, and two with Melbourne. The former basketballer will play her first game against her old side in a do-or-die clash for the Demons.
West Coast will be hopeful for a maiden Western Derby victory, with Sarah Lakay, Amy Franklin, and Mackenzie Webb, while Courtney Rowley will play her first game since round 10 last year, on return from an ACL injury, while Fremantle has added former captain Hayley Miller. Eagles' young gun Jess Rentsch will miss the marquee fixture through an ankle injury.
Alongside Miller, Jo Cregg has been added for the Dockers, with both Ariana Hetherington and Mikayla Morrison out of the side.
Gold Coast has regained Claudia Whitfort for its clash with Sydney, with the star midfielder set to line up for game No.50, as Maddy Brancatisano makes way, and the Swans have recalled Sarah Grunden and Lauren Szigeti.
Richmond, meanwhile, will be bolstered by the return of Maddie Shevlin.
The Pies will be without captain Brianna Davey for the remainder of the season, which includes Sunday's tough task of hosting Adelaide at Victoria Park, and Grace Campbell will also miss through injury.
As a result, the club has dipped back into its top up players, naming Jordan Ivey in its extended squad.
St Kilda has dropped ruck duo Simone Nalder and Rene Caris for its clash with Port Adelaide, leaving inclusion Emmelie Fiedler to take on in-form Power ruck Matilda Scholz one-out.
Olivia Levicki will come in for an injured Julia Teakle at Alberton, and Haneen Zreika and Aliesha Newman have both been recalled for the Giants' second trip to Kinetic Stadium this season, replacing Kaitlyn Srhoj (knee injury) and Fleur Davies (omitted).
Friday, October 18
Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: O.Levicki
Out: J.Teakle (knee)
ST KILDA
In: E.Fiedler, H.Stuart
Out: S.Nalder (omitted), R.Caris (omitted)
Saturday, October 19
Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
In: C.Baskaran
Out: G.Bodey (toe)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: A.Newman, H.Zreika
Out: K.Srhoj (knee), F.Davies (omitted)
Sydney v Gold Coast at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT
SYDNEY
In: S.Grunden, L.Szigeti
Out: J.O'Sullivan (elbow), M.Beruldsen (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: C.Fitzpatrick, C.Whitfort
Out: N.McLaughlin (suspension), M.Brancatisano (omitted)
Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Fields, 5.05pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
In: B.Mackin, L.Pearce, S.Taylor
Out: A.Pisano (omitted), G.Hill (omitted), P.Paxman (managed)
RICHMOND
In: M.Shevlin, L.McClelland
Out: C.Ryan (omitted), T.Luke (shoulder)
West Coast v Fremantle at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 4.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.Lakay, C.Rowley, A.Franklin, M.Webb
Out: J.Rentsch (ankle), V.Simmons (omitted), S.Goranova (omitted), J.Harken (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: H.Miller, J.Cregg
Out: A.Hetherington (managed), M.Morrison (omitted)
Sunday, October 20
Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT
GEELONG
In: S.Scott, C.Mason, B.Plummer, Ab.McDonald, K.Kenny
Out: R.Kearns (concussion), D.Moloney (Injured)
BRISBANE
In: S.Davison, K.Lutkins, O.O'Dwyer, L.Yoshida-Martin
Out: S.Peters (omitted)
Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: J.Vogt, L.Williamson, M.Dyke
Out: Nil
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: E.Shannon, E.Slocombe, L.Pullar
Out: Nil
Collingwood v Adelaide at Victoria Park, 5.05pm AEDT
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Ivey, E.Fowler, I.Evans, S.Sansonetti, C.Taylor
Out: G.Campbell (Injured), B.Davey (leg)
ADELAIDE
In: A.Boyle-Carr, A.Ballard, L.Tarlinton
Out: Nil