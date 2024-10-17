The teams are in for the remainder of week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

(L-R): Courtney Rowley, Claudia Whitfort and Paxy Paxman. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has loaded back up, welcoming back a pair of stars in Lauren Pearce and Blaithin Mackin, but will be without Paxy Paxman for its clash against Richmond on Saturday.

Paxman, who has been dealing with a foot injury throughout the season, has been managed while the Demons will see ruck Lauren Pearce and dangerous Irishwoman Blaithin Mackin back in the side for the first time since week one and week four respectively.

The club is on a three-match winning streak, and sits just percentage – albeit significant percentage – out of the top eight with three rounds left to play. Saraid Taylor will also make her AFLW debut after one season on Richmond's list, and two with Melbourne. The former basketballer will play her first game against her old side in a do-or-die clash for the Demons.

West Coast will be hopeful for a maiden Western Derby victory, with Sarah Lakay, Amy Franklin, and Mackenzie Webb, while Courtney Rowley will play her first game since round 10 last year, on return from an ACL injury, while Fremantle has added former captain Hayley Miller. Eagles' young gun Jess Rentsch will miss the marquee fixture through an ankle injury.

Alongside Miller, Jo Cregg has been added for the Dockers, with both Ariana Hetherington and Mikayla Morrison out of the side.

Gold Coast has regained Claudia Whitfort for its clash with Sydney, with the star midfielder set to line up for game No.50, as Maddy Brancatisano makes way, and the Swans have recalled Sarah Grunden and Lauren Szigeti.

Richmond, meanwhile, will be bolstered by the return of Maddie Shevlin.

The Pies will be without captain Brianna Davey for the remainder of the season, which includes Sunday's tough task of hosting Adelaide at Victoria Park, and Grace Campbell will also miss through injury.

As a result, the club has dipped back into its top up players, naming Jordan Ivey in its extended squad.

St Kilda has dropped ruck duo Simone Nalder and Rene Caris for its clash with Port Adelaide, leaving inclusion Emmelie Fiedler to take on in-form Power ruck Matilda Scholz one-out.

Olivia Levicki will come in for an injured Julia Teakle at Alberton, and Haneen Zreika and Aliesha Newman have both been recalled for the Giants' second trip to Kinetic Stadium this season, replacing Kaitlyn Srhoj (knee injury) and Fleur Davies (omitted).

Friday, October 18

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, 7.15pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: O.Levicki

Out: J.Teakle (knee)

ST KILDA

In: E.Fiedler, H.Stuart

Out: S.Nalder (omitted), R.Caris (omitted)

Saturday, October 19

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: C.Baskaran

Out: G.Bodey (toe)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Newman, H.Zreika

Out: K.Srhoj (knee), F.Davies (omitted)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: S.Grunden, L.Szigeti

Out: J.O'Sullivan (elbow), M.Beruldsen (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: C.Fitzpatrick, C.Whitfort

Out: N.McLaughlin (suspension), M.Brancatisano (omitted)

Melbourne v Richmond at Casey Fields, 5.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: B.Mackin, L.Pearce, S.Taylor

Out: A.Pisano (omitted), G.Hill (omitted), P.Paxman (managed)

RICHMOND

In: M.Shevlin, L.McClelland

Out: C.Ryan (omitted), T.Luke (shoulder)

West Coast v Fremantle at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 4.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Lakay, C.Rowley, A.Franklin, M.Webb

Out: J.Rentsch (ankle), V.Simmons (omitted), S.Goranova (omitted), J.Harken (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: H.Miller, J.Cregg

Out: A.Hetherington (managed), M.Morrison (omitted)

Sunday, October 20

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: S.Scott, C.Mason, B.Plummer, Ab.McDonald, K.Kenny

Out: R.Kearns (concussion), D.Moloney (Injured)

BRISBANE

In: S.Davison, K.Lutkins, O.O'Dwyer, L.Yoshida-Martin

Out: S.Peters (omitted)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: J.Vogt, L.Williamson, M.Dyke

Out: Nil

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Shannon, E.Slocombe, L.Pullar

Out: Nil

Collingwood v Adelaide at Victoria Park, 5.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Ivey, E.Fowler, I.Evans, S.Sansonetti, C.Taylor

Out: G.Campbell (Injured), B.Davey (leg)

ADELAIDE

In: A.Boyle-Carr, A.Ballard, L.Tarlinton

Out: Nil