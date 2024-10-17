Brianna Davey has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 NAB AFLW season after suffering bone stress in her left leg

Brianna Davey watches on during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Brianna Davey will miss the remainder of the 2024 NAB AFLW season after scans revealed bone stress in her left leg.

The tibia injury arose during the week, following Davey's 50th AFLW match.

Davey previously missed week one and week five of the season with an ankle injury.

Bri Davey leads Collingwood out onto the field ahead of week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"This is tough news for Bri, who worked immensely hard during the pre-season to come back into the side and make an impact across five games," Magpies AFLW boss Jess Burger said.

"Bri is clearly disappointed to not see the season through, but her health and welfare is the priority.

"Bri is such a strong leader for our program on and off the field, and she will continue to support the playing group albeit from the sidelines.

"She is determined more than ever with her recovery, and our whole program will support her through this period to be ready for 2025."

The Magpies have endured an injury crisis during 2024, naming two top-up players at times during the season due to having fewer than 24 fit players available.