Carlton vice-president and Our Watch CEO Patty Kinnersly joins Between Us to talk about footy's role in combatting gendered violence

Patty Kinnersly (right) joins Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards for Between Us. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT role can footy clubs play in working to reduce gendered violence?

A huge one, according to Carlton vice-president and Our Watch CEO Patty Kinnersly.

Kinnersly, a former VWFL footballer and huge footy fan in her own right, joined Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle for the latest episode of Between Us to discuss how clubs and players can help in the fight against gendered violence.

Through her work with Our Watch, the national foundation to prevent violence against women and their children, Kinnersly has seen firsthand the impact visible role models have on young people.

"There's an incredible reach and influence of football clubs and our athletes right across the country," she said.

"Our players have a real sense of that, and they really take that seriously because they know the influence they have on people.

"I find men are really up for this conversation... for me, I think we need to work out how to engage men in the space they spend time.

"There's challenges for both men and women, as a community how do we all lean into this conversation? We can't ignore the fact that violence is gendered and most violence overall has been perpetrated by men... But how can we have the conversation without it demonising men because actually we need to go into this journey together."

She also speaks about her love for the Blues, why we're hearing about more cases of gendered violence, and how to have age-appropriate conversations with children about respectful relationships.

Check out the full chat in the player above as well as Sophie's tips for visiting Darwin for the AFLW Dreamtime game, and follow the show wherever you get your podcasts.