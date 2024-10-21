Clayton Oliver runs out onto the field ahead of the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Can Clayton Oliver return to his best next season after a tumultuous 2024?

- Damo has his doubts, but says Oliver needs to act his way out of his problems

- The "ridiculous" AFLPA statement in response to GWS's behavioural sabctions

- Port drew the short straw in the Dan Houston trade

