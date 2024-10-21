IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Can Clayton Oliver return to his best next season after a tumultuous 2024?
- Damo has his doubts, but says Oliver needs to act his way out of his problems
- The "ridiculous" AFLPA statement in response to GWS's behavioural sabctions
- Port drew the short straw in the Dan Houston trade
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.