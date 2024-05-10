The match review is in for Thursday night's round nine game

Nic Newman in action during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Nic Newman has escaped suspension for his late bump on Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen during Thursday night's one-point win at the MCG.

In the third quarter, Newman jumped off the ground and appeared to make glancing contact with the Demon's head after he disposed of the ball.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, drawing a $3750 fine ($2500 with an early plea).

Newman's teammate Lachie Cowan was also fined $3125 for striking Neal-Bullen in the second quarter, with that incident graded as careless conduct, low impact and body contact. Cowan can accept a $1875 fine with an early plea.