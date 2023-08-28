Fremantle speedster is in the eye of Hawthorn's recruiters after a strong finish to the year

Liam Henry during the round 19 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is making a play for Fremantle speedster Liam Henry, who continues to weigh his options after a strong second half of the season.

The Hawks are understood to be among the clubs with interest in the 21-year-old, who is out of contract after considering his options last off-season.

St Kilda has long been linked as a potential suitor for Henry, with list boss Stephen Silvagni placing a bid on him when he was at Carlton in the 2019 draft, while North Melbourne has also been on the lookout for wingmen.

The Hawks are expected to be aggressive in the off-season after a promising campaign under coach Sam Mitchell, with AFL.com.au revealing their interest in key defensive pair Ben McKay and Esava Ratugolea in recent weeks.

Hawthorn also holds pick No.3 at the draft on the indicative order at the end of the home and away season.

Henry played the first four games of this season and then returned to the senior line-up in round 13.

The No.9 pick at the 2019 draft went on to play the last 12 games of Fremantle's season, averaging 22 disposals in that block and showing his speed on the wing. The Dockers have been keen to retain Henry, with coach Justin Longmuir saying last week the club was anticipating his exit.

"'Belly' (Fremantle football boss Peter Bell) has been on record saying the longer these things go, the more likely they don't go our way," Longmuir said.

"It's frustrating. But in the end, we've given Liam a lot of opportunity and tried to develop him the best we can to get him to this point where he's playing consistent AFL footy.



"He's been at the club for a long time now – since he was 13. It would be disappointing if he goes, because this is the best place for his career and for him to continue to develop."