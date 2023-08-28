The Blues are not ruling Blake Acres out of their elimination final against the Swans

Blake Acres walks off the field after Carlton's loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON wingman Blake Acres has been cleared of a fractured collarbone and could face Sydney, while two guns will be back for the elimination final.

Acres was substituted during the third quarter of the Blues' 32-point loss to Greater Western Sydney on Sunday due to the injury.

The Blues said on Monday the 27-year-old had avoided a fractured collarbone but would need to pass a fitness test next week in order to face the Swans at the MCG on the Friday night.

In a further boost for Carlton, Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty will be available to take on Sydney after missing the clash with the Giants.

Carlton has qualified for the finals for the first time since 2013 after a stunning second half of the season, with the loss to the Giants ending its nine-match winning streak.

If they beat Sydney, the Blues will face the loser of the clash between Collingwood and Melbourne.