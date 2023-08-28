The MRO findings from Sunday's games are in

Jacob Weitering after the round 24 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON defender Jacob Weitering has escaped suspension for making contact with the eye region of Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene, however Giants livewire Toby Bedford has been banned for their elimination final against St Kilda.

After Greene landed a tackle on Mitch McGovern during the second quarter of the Blues' loss to the Giants on Sunday, vision showed Weitering making contact with the eye of the Giants skipper.

The Match Review Officer (MRO) charged the Blues defender with making "unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region" and graded the act as careless, low impact and high contact, resulting in a $3000 fine.

Learn More 00:51

It's welcome news for the Blues, who will host Sydney in the first elimination final at the MCG next Friday night.

The 25-year-old didn't miss a game this season and will be key to the Blues' push deep into September.

Meanwhile, Giants forward Bedford is set to miss his side's crucial elimination final against the Saints after being offered a one-match ban for rough conduct on Carlton's Zac Fisher.

Learn More 00:23

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to the one-match ban that will see Bedford miss the Giants' first final.

It's the second time Bedford has been in hot water with the MRO this season after the Giant was banned for one match for a dangerous tackle in round 21.