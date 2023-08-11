The League has confirmed the dates for the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and the 2023 AFL Draft

Aaron Cadman (centre) and some of his fellow first-round draftees at the 2022 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL today wrote to all clubs to advise the key dates for the 2023 AFL Trade and Draft period.

The AFL Free Agency period commences Friday, October 6 and runs until Friday, October 13.

The Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period will commence on Monday, October 9 at 9am. Clubs will have until 7.30pm Wednesday, October 18 to trade players.

Round One of the 2023 AFL National Draft will be held on Monday, November 20 followed by the remaining rounds of the National Draft on Tuesday, November 21. The Rookie Draft and Pre-Season Draft will take place on Wednesday, November 22.

Key dates for the 2023 AFL Trade and Draft periods

Saturday, September 30

2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Friday, October 6

AFL Restricted Free Agency Offer and Unrestricted Free Agency Period Commences (9am)

Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8

National Draft Combine

Sunday, October 8

Victorian State Draft Combine

Monday, October 9

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Commences – Players & Selections (9am)

AFL Draft Nominations open (9am)

Friday, October 13

Close of AFL Restricted Free Agency Offer and Unrestricted Free Agency Period (5pm).

Saturday, October 14

SA/NT State Combine

Sunday, October 15

WA State Combine

Monday, October 16

AFL Restricted Free Agency Matching Offer 3 Day Period Ends (5pm)

Wednesday, October 18

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Closes – Players & Selections (7.30pm)

Monday, October 23

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Opens – Selections Only (9am)

Wednesday, November 1

AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (1) Commences (9am)

Wednesday November 8

AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (1) Closes (5pm)

Friday, November 10

AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (2) Commences (9am)

AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (2) Closes (5pm)

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Closes –Selections Only (5pm)

Monday, November 13

AFL Draft Nominations close (by 3pm)

Monday, November 20

AFL National Draft - Round 1 (time and venue TBA)

Tuesday, November 21

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period – Selections Only (5.45pm - 6.30pm)

AFL National Draft - Round 2 until completion (7pm)

Rookie Promotion to Primary List (post completion of National Draft)

AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (3) (post completion of National Draft)

Wednesday, November 22