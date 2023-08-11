The AFL today wrote to all clubs to advise the key dates for the 2023 AFL Trade and Draft period.
The AFL Free Agency period commences Friday, October 6 and runs until Friday, October 13.
The Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period will commence on Monday, October 9 at 9am. Clubs will have until 7.30pm Wednesday, October 18 to trade players.
Round One of the 2023 AFL National Draft will be held on Monday, November 20 followed by the remaining rounds of the National Draft on Tuesday, November 21. The Rookie Draft and Pre-Season Draft will take place on Wednesday, November 22.
Key dates for the 2023 AFL Trade and Draft periods
Saturday, September 30
- 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final
Friday, October 6
- AFL Restricted Free Agency Offer and Unrestricted Free Agency Period Commences (9am)
Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8
- National Draft Combine
Sunday, October 8
- Victorian State Draft Combine
Monday, October 9
- Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Commences – Players & Selections (9am)
- AFL Draft Nominations open (9am)
Friday, October 13
- Close of AFL Restricted Free Agency Offer and Unrestricted Free Agency Period (5pm).
Saturday, October 14
- SA/NT State Combine
Sunday, October 15
- WA State Combine
Monday, October 16
- AFL Restricted Free Agency Matching Offer 3 Day Period Ends (5pm)
Wednesday, October 18
- Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Closes – Players & Selections (7.30pm)
Monday, October 23
- Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Opens – Selections Only (9am)
Wednesday, November 1
- AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (1) Commences (9am)
Wednesday November 8
- AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (1) Closes (5pm)
Friday, November 10
- AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (2) Commences (9am)
- AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (2) Closes (5pm)
- Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period Closes –Selections Only (5pm)
Monday, November 13
- AFL Draft Nominations close (by 3pm)
Monday, November 20
- AFL National Draft - Round 1 (time and venue TBA)
Tuesday, November 21
- Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period – Selections Only (5.45pm - 6.30pm)
- AFL National Draft - Round 2 until completion (7pm)
- Rookie Promotion to Primary List (post completion of National Draft)
- AFL Delisted Player Free Agency Period (3) (post completion of National Draft)
Wednesday, November 22
- AFL Pre-Season Draft (3pm)
- AFL Rookie Draft (3.20pm)