AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Brought to you by

Sportsbet
02:29 Mins

Match Previews R10: Sydney v Carlton

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Blues at the SCG

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 00:37

    McGovern’s mighty blast opens show in style

    Mitch McGovern receives the handball on the burst and nails a superb effort from 50m

    AFL
  2. 02:29

    Match Previews R10: Sydney v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Blues at the SCG

    AFL
  3. 00:57

    Sir Doug Nicholls Round | Spirit Strong, Game On

    Rounds 10-11 - 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  4. 06:19

    Footy Feed: Gun Pie back, Hawk returns, Ross swings axe

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack the round 10 teams

    AFL
  5. 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  6. 26:30

    Mums with Mics: How footy embraced the Dear family again

    Cherie Dear joins Tracey McKay and Jackie De Koning to talk about her involvement with footy through her late husband Paul and her sons Calsher and Harry, and the support the Hawks have given her family

    AFL
  7. 01:51

    Anderson’s action-packed evening takes the cake

    Noah Anderson was absolutely everywhere against Geelong with a tireless performance that included 41 touches alongside two goals

    AFL
  8. 06:52

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong

    The Suns and Cats clash in round 10

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 06:19

    Footy Feed: Gun Pie back, Hawk returns, Ross swings axe

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack the round 10 teams

    AFL
  • 05:56

    Footy Feed: Yze hits back, 'spluttering' Saints, De Goey latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:27

    Footy Feed: Buddy's back, latest on Stringer deal, coach's plea

    Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:07

    Footy Feed: Don's surgery, why Charlie isn't happy, Giant blow

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Footy Feed: SDNR launch, 20th team debate, Kane on Scott

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with all the news

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Footy Feed Extra: Kane on Cats meeting, runner rotations, tributes

    Sarah Olle chats with AFL Executive GM Football Laura Kane

    AFL
  • 06:52

    Footy Feed: Tigers trio named, Pies forwards reshuffle, Hawks skipper out

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich unpack the Round 9 teams

    AFL
  • 07:53

    Footy Feed: Sun’s massive ban, Bevo responds, Tigers return

    Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:16

    Footy Feed: Blues, Dees prepare for blockbuster, Draper’s misstep

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:10

    Footy Feed: Cat's 'speed hump', Swan injury latest, Lion's future

    Nat Edwards with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Footy Feed: Stunning debuts, Pie’s hospital visit, Port tall stars

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:04

    Footy Feed Extra: Kane on silent goal reviews, 6-6-6 warning, powerful stance

    Sarah Olle chats to AFL Executive GM Football Laura Kane

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 06:52

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong

    The Suns and Cats clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 06:55

    Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 06:14

    Highlights: Collingwood v West Coast

    The Magpies and Eagles clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 06:46

    Highlights: Richmond v Western Bulldogs

    The Tigers and Bulldogs clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Highlights: Gold Coast v North Melbourne

    The Suns and Kangaroos clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Highlights: Essendon v GWS

    The Bombers and Giants clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 06:30

    Highlights: Hawthorn v St Kilda

    The Hawks and Saints clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Highlights: Fremantle v Sydney

    The Dockers and Swans clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Highlights: Geelong v Port Adelaide

    The Cats and Power clash in round nine

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 05:47

    Full post-match, R10: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round ten’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Full post-match, R10: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round ten’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 14:15

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Lions clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 04:51

    Full post-match, R9: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round nine’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:19

    Full post-match, R9: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round nine’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 07:35

    Full post-match, R9: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round nine’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 09:23

    Full post-match, R9: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round nine’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:30

    Full post-match, R9: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round nine’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:41

    Full post-match, R9: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round nine’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Full post-match, R9: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round nine’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 06:55

    Full post-match, R9: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round nine’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 06:56

    Full post-match, R9: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round nine’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:39

    Full post-match, R9: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round nine’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 05:49

    Full post-match, R9: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round nine’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:21

    Full post-match, R9: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round nine’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Full post-match, R9: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round nine’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 09:06

    Full post-match, R9: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round nine’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 05:18

    Full post-match, R9: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round nine’s match against Geelong

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:29

    Match Previews R10: Sydney v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Blues at the SCG

    AFL
  • 02:16

    Match Previews R10: Gold Coast v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Cats at TIO Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:51

    Match Previews R10: Euro-Yroke v Walyalup

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and Dockers at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Match Previews R10: Collingwood v Kuwarna

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Crows at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:09

    Match Previews R10: Brisbane v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Lions and Tigers at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Match Previews R10: Waalitj Marawar v Narrm

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Eagles and Demons at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:41

    Match Previews R10: Yartapuulti v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Power and Hawks at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Match Previews R10: Essendon v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bombers and Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Match Previews R10: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Giants and Bulldogs at Engie Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 04:55

    The 10: Round nine's most impactful moments

    We count down the significant moments of the round

    AFL
  • 04:41

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 04:27

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 05:03

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    We count down the best highlights from the round

    AFL
  • 06:07

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nailbiting round of football

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round four's best moments

    We count down the best highlights from Gather Round

    AFL
  • 08:38

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 06:09

    The 10: Round two's best moments

    We count down the top moments from the round just gone

    AFL
  • 06:20

    The 10: Round one's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL
  • 05:40

    The 10: Opening Round’s best moments

    We count down the top ten moments from an action-packed start to the season

    AFL
  • 08:45

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final home and away round of the season

    AFL
  • 08:34

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a gripping round of football

    AFL

Showreels
  • 04:00

    VFL top plays: The best of round seven

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Smithy's VFL Season

    VFL
  • 03:05

    VFLW top plays: The best of round eight

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Rebel VFLW Season

    VFLW
  • 04:09

    SANFL top plays: The best of round six

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 Hostplus SANFL Season

    SANFL
  • 04:18

    WAFL top plays: The best of round seven

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2024 WAFL Season

    WAFL
  • 02:20

    VFL Showreel, R7: Ryley Sanders highlights

    Enjoy Ryley Sanders' standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:49

    VFL Showreel, R7: Anthony Caminiti highlights

    Enjoy Anthony Caminiti's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 02:25

    VFL Showreel, R7: Rory Lobb highlights

    Enjoy Rory Lobb's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:28

    VFL Showreel, R7: Connor Budarick highlights

    Enjoy Connor Budarick's standout VFL performance for Gold Coast

    VFL
  • 02:24

    WAFL Showreel, R7: Jai Culley highlights

    Enjoy PJai Culley's standout WAFL performance for West Coast

    WAFL
  • 02:51

    WAFL Showreel, R7: Tyler Keitel highlights

    Enjoy Tyler Keitel's standout WAFL performance for West Perth

    WAFL
  • 01:46

    WAFL Showreel, R7: Alexander Manuel highlights

    Enjoy Alexander Manuel's standout WAFL performance for Claremont

    WAFL
  • 01:12

    WAFL Showreel, R7: Tom Graham highlights

    Enjoy Tom Graham's standout WAFL performance for East Perth

    WAFL

Match Replays
  • 2:21:14

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Geelong

    The Suns and Cats clash in round ten of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:48

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Crows and Lions clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:57:32

    Match Replay: Collingwood v West Coast

    The Magpies and Eagles clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:58

    Match Replay: Richmond v Western Bulldogs

    The Tigers and Bulldogs clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:00

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v North Melbourne

    The Suns and Kangaroos clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:52

    Match Replay: Essendon v GWS

    The Bombers and Giants clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:22

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v St Kilda

    The Hawks and Saints clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:55:54

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Sydney

    The Dockers and Swans clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:40

    Match Replay: Geelong v Port Adelaide

    The Cats and Power clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:14

    Match Replay: Carlton v Melbourne

    The Blues and Demons clash in round nine of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:46

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in round eight of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:14

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round eight of the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 00:48

    Future star showreel: Havana Harris

    Draft prospect Havana Harris tore up the Coates Talent League on the weekend. Check out her best moments

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    Draft Diaries: Meet WA speedster Zippy Fish

    Draft prospect and East Fremantle Sharks midfielder Zippy Fish discusses coming to football later in life and joining the National Academy for 2024.

    AFLW
  • 01:08

    Draft prospect showreel: Claudia Wright

    Potential draft prospect Claudia Wright tore it up for Claremont in the WAFLW in round eight, 2024

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    Draft Diaries: Meet Blues father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay

    Draft prospect and Sandringham Dragons midfielder Sophie McKay talks about her football journey and keeping perspective ahead of the draft

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Draft prospect showreel: Ash Centra

    Potential top draft prospect Ash Centra gathered 47 disposals and kicked four goals in the Coates Talent League

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Future star showreel: Violet Patterson

    Check out the best moments so far from potential 2024 Collingwood father-daughter selection Violet Patterson

    AFLW
  • 01:01

    Future star showreel: Molly O’Hehir

    Check out the best moments so far from potential 2024 AFLW draftee Molly O’Hehir

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    Highlights: AFL Academy Girls v U23 All-Stars

    Check out the best moments from when the Marsh AFLW Academy faced off against the Under-23 All-Stars

    AFLW
  • 1:56:44

    Match Replay: 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls v U23 All-Stars

    The 2024 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls take on the U23 All-Stars at IKON Park

    AFLW
  • 01:17

    Draft prospect showreel: Violet Patterson

    Potential Collingwood father-daughter draft prospect Violet Patterson tore it up for Glenelg in the SANFLW in round three, 2024

    AFLW
  • 03:06

    The new norm: Hyett sees bright future for female coaches

    Female footy coaches are the new norm, says new Bulldogs coach Tamara Hyett, and she has a fellow AFLW coach to thank for opening the door

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    ‘I’m not alone’: How Sophie Locke is honouring her late mum

    Hawthorn forward Sophie Locke looks head to AFLW season 2024, and speaks about her role as a Breast Cancer Network Australia ambassador

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 11:43

    KNOCK OFFS: How an American ruined Adam Cooney’s first Anzac Day

    Adam Cooney and Matthew Richardson reflect on their close Brownlow count, Anzac Day footy and Cooney’s new role as a coach

    AFL
  • 12:36

    KNOCK OFFS: Cats star on dogs, what-ifs, an AFLW Gather Round

    Geelong’s Amy McDonald discusses her unique part-time job, the prospect of an AFLW Gather round, and the fire in the Cats’ belly after last year’s prelim final defeat

    AFL
  • 13:42

    KNOCK OFFS: BT on awkward 'Roaming Brian' moments, calling GFs and why he left Richmond

    Brian Taylor discusses the inspiration for 'Roaming Brian', his long road to the top of commentary and why his playing career ended at 28

    AFL
  • 15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Katie Brennan on US pre-season, the climb of women's sport

    Star Tiger on her off-season trip to American colleges, her Lions heroes, and how the Matildas are helping shape Aussie female sport

    AFL
  • 14:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Marc Pittonet on his unusual nickname, the Blues' best kick

    The Carlton ruckman on the white-line fever that earned his nickname, the young Blues on the rise, his famous sporting connections

    AFL
  • 15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Pies tragic Matt Preston on footy's next celebrity chef

    Matt Preston on his No.1 Collingwood era, his favourite footballing cook, and why he loves 'Fly'

    AFL
  • 15:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Prestia became a Tiger, change at Punt Rd, 'Mini' praise

    Dion Prestia tells Dylan how he ended up at Tigerland, what's changed since Dimma's departure, and why he endorses 'Mini' for the job.

    AFL
  • 15:20

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Hardwick on jumper numbers, Sam Mitchell, being a 'veteran'

    Hawthorn tough nut Blake Hardwick compares Alastair Clarkson to Sam Mitchell, takes a look at Hawthorn's future, and talks his love of the NBA

    AFL
  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Howe's best hangers, love for the Pies, life after footy

    Jeremy Howe on his unconventional football journey, life in Collingwood's 'wolf pack', and the day he was robbed of Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 14:56

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mitch Duncan's Bombers-mad son, Cat hopes, young guns

    Mitch Duncan talks up the Cats' chances for this season, why his son is a Bombers fan, and his own coaching aspirations

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 07:17

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 10

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:10

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R9 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round nine Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:27

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R10 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 10

    AFL
  • 06:27

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round nine

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:14

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R8 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round eight Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:09

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R9 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round nine

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round eight

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R7 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round seven Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:46

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 01:23

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R6 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round six Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 06:45

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round seven

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:46

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL

More from AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.