Make sure your profile or post is set to public, get some inspiration from your favourite footy players below and get creative! Full terms and conditions below.

Macca's® Kick 2 Kick at Home Competition Terms and Conditions

The Macca’s® Kick 2 Kick at Home content has been filmed in safe and controlled environments. Please be aware of your surroundings when having a Kick 2 Kick at home. McDonald’s does not carry any responsibility for any damage or harm sustained during the filming of the competition entry.

Privacy Collection Statement

McDonald's Australia Limited (ABN 43 008 496 928) (McDonald's) collects personal information in this form so that you can participate in the promotion and we can contact you, administer the promotion, manage our relationship with you, provide you with products, services and information and develop and improve our services and obtain feedback. By entering, you agree that McDonald’s may collect and use your personal information to enter the promotion & award prizes. Your information may be shared with our related bodies corporate, franchisees, suppliers, promotional partners, and trusted third parties, in Australia or overseas countries which may include the USA, Japan, Malaysia, & Singapore. Failure to provide personal information may mean you are unable to enter the promotion, access certain content, products or services. Our Privacy Policy contains information about: (i) how you can access and correct your personal information; (ii) how you can lodge a complaint; & (iii) how a complaint will be handled. You may contact us via email: privacy@au.mcd.com or post (Attn: Privacy Officer), PO Box 392, Pennant Hills NSW 2120.