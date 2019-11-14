Formerly known as York Park, University of Tasmania Stadium first opened in 1921 and has hosted Australian Football since 1923. AFL fixtures have been played at the Launceston ground since 2001, with Hawthorn playing several games at UTAS Stadium after signing a sponsorship deal with the Tasmanian government. The record attendance for the stadium was 20,971, when the Hawks played Richmond in June 2006.

Capacity: 19,000

Address: Invermay Road, Launceston TAS 7250

Ground dimensions: 175m x 145m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster (Phone 136 100)

Getting there

Public Transport

Bus services run to University of Tasmania Stadium. For more information, visit the Metro Tasmania website.

Car Parking

University of Tasmania Stadium is located to the north of the Launceston City Centre. There is limited street parking available near the venue and areas at the Inveresk Precinct which are also available for parking.