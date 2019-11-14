The MCG is Australia’s largest and undoubtably most well-known sports venue. Boasting a capacity of over 100,000, the Melbourne venue hosts the Toyota AFL Grand Final and is home to several Melbourne AFL teams. The MCG hosted its first AFL grand final in 1902, with 35,000 people turning up to watch Collingwood beat Essendon.

Capacity: 100,024

Address: Yarra Park, Jolimont, VIC 3002

Ground dimensions: 160m x 141m

Ticket agent: Ticketek (Phone 132 849)

Getting there

Public Transport

There are two train stations located near the MCG – Jolimont and Richmond. From any railway station in the central business district, take the Hurstbridge or Epping lines to reach Jolimont Station. To get to Richmond station from the city, take any train on the Lilydale, Belgrave, Alamein, Glen Waverley, Dandenong, Pakenham, Cranbourne, Frankston or Sandringham lines. Tram routes that run near the MCG include No. 75, No. 48 and No. 70. The Bus route 246 is run by National Bus Company, which links La Trobe University with Elsternwick Station in a useful service for patrons from the northern and southern suburbs. The 246 stops along Punt Road.

Car Parking

Parking currently costs $10 per car and is usually available on MCG event days. As demand is often greater than capacity, fans are encouraged to take public transport. After matches, pedestrians are given priority over vehicles when leaving Yarra Park. Vehicles will be released once pedestrians have left the park. Inclement weather may impact parking at Yarra Park. Limited accessible parking is always available.

Event Day Traffic Restrictions

The roads in the area that may be impacted by closures are Brunton Avenue, Jolimont Street, Jolimont Terrace and Wellington parade.

Taxis

There are three taxi ranks located near the MCG. 1. In front of Pullman Hotel, corner of Wellington Parade and Clarendon Street. 2. Outside Rod Laver Arena on Olympic Boulevard. 3. Jolimont Terrace.

Cycling

Various spots are available in Yarra Park to lock your bike.