Also known as the Brisbane Cricket Ground, the Gabba previously hosted some Queensland Football League matches at various stages during the 1900’s. Queensland’s home of cricket became the home of the Brisbane Bears in 1993 when they relocated from the Gold Coast. Since then, the ground has been redeveloped into a modern 42,000-seat stadium.

Capacity: 41,974

Address: Vulture Street, Woolloongabba, QLD 4105

Ground dimensions: 156m x 138m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster (Phone 136 100)

Getting there

Public Transport

Public Transport is the best way to get to The Gabba and is included FREE with your AFL ticket. The nearest train station is Vulture Street Station, which is about a 15-minute walk to the ground. Woolloongabba bus station is located directly adjacent to Gate 2 at The Gabba. There are also a number of other bus stops in The Gabba area.

Car Parking

There are no public car parks at The Gabba and 15-minute parking limits apply across most of The Gabba Traffic Area on event days. There is no accessibility parking at The Gabba. An accessibility drop off zone is located across from Gate 5 on Duke Street.

Taxis

The nearest taxi rank is located on Ipswich Road.