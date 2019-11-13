The Adelaide Oval re-opened in 2014 following a major $575 million redevelopment which saw the inner-city venue become the new home of the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide. With a capacity of 53,500, Adelaide Oval is often near full capacity for AFL matches.

Capacity: 53,500

Address: War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, SA 5006

Ground dimensions: 190m x 125m

Ticket agent: Ticketek (Phone 132 849)

View Adelaide Crows Seating Map

View Port Adelaide Seating Map

Public Transport

Patrons are strongly encouraged to take advantage of public transport when attending events at Adelaide Oval. The Oval is accessible by train, tram and bus services. There is free travel for valid AFL game day ticket holders on all regular Adelaide Metro train, tram and bus services as well as Footy Express services. Public transport timetables and routes vary between events.

Car Parking

Limited car parking is available at the venue on event day for Adelaide Oval permit parking and casual parking. Parking is subject to capacity. You can apply for an Adelaide Oval Access Car Parking Pass via the venue website. Disability drop off and pick up zones are located on War Memorial Drive, out the front of Next Gen Health Clubs and Tennis SA, adjacent to Pinky Flat. This drop off zone must be accessed from the western side via Montefiore Road or Morphett Street Bridge (disability permit holders only), King William Road, adjacent to the East Gate for north-bound traffic & Pennington Terrace (northern end of Adelaide Oval).

Event Day Traffic Restrictions

To ensure the safe passage of patrons road closures will be put in place before and after events with an anticipated attendance of 35,000 and above. A 25km/h speed restriction operates on North Terrace (from Morphett Street Bridge to King William Street) to allow the safe passage of pedestrians and vehicles during the post-event period.

Taxis

Taxi ranks are located on the western side of King William Road, the southern side of Pennington Terrace and the eastern side of Montefiore Road.

Cycling

Bike racks are located outside the North, South and East gates.