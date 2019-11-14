The SCG was officially opened in its current form in 1886, but sport has been played in its vicinity for many more years than that. Sydney Swans first played on the ground in 1982, when 15,764 spectators saw them defeat Melbourne by 29 points. The ground has received various upgrades to improve spectator facilities over time and has a record crowd of 46,168 for AFL matches set in 1997.

Capacity: 46,817

Address: Driver Avenue, Moore Park, NSW 2021

Ground dimensions: 149m x 136m

Ticket agent: Ticketek (Phone 132 849)

Getting there

Public Transport

Moore Park is a 20-minute walk or a short bus ride from Central Station and fans are encouraged to arrive early, allowing plenty of time to enter the venue and find your seat. Trains from all destinations make regular stops at Central. Special event shuttle buses depart via Eddy Avenue. Return services operate for approximately one hour after each event.

Car Parking

There are various parking options available in the Moore Park precinct. Gold and Platinum Members can park in a section of EP2 for $15 until the allocation is exhausted. Public parking is available at EP2 and EP3 on event days only.

Event Day Traffic Restrictions

Parts of Driver Avenue will be closed to traffic before, during and after the match and will reopen once crowds have left the area. Special event clearways are in place on roads in Moore Park and surrounding areas during major events.

Taxis

There are permanent taxi ranks located in the Entertainment Quarter on Errol Flynn Boulevard (opposite the Hordern Pavilion and another on Moore Park Road opposite the Olympic Hotel.

Cycling

Moore Park, Centennial Park and the surrounding areas boast some of the most picturesque cycleways in Sydney and is one of the most cycle-friendly public spaces in the city. Cyclists will find many bike racks in convenient locations along Driver Avenue in Moore Park and all pathways in Moore Park are shared footpath/cycleways.