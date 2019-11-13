Originally built as the baseball stadium for the Sydney Olympics, GIANTS Stadium was remodelled to become the home of the GWS GIANTS with a 23,500-seat capacity and provides one of the best fan experiences for AFL games.

Capacity: 23,500

Address: Grand Parade, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW 2127

Ground dimensions: 164m x 127.5m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster (Phone 136 100)

Getting there

Public Transport

GIANTS Stadium is conveniently serviced by bus, train and ferry services. Sydney Olympic Park train station is located a short 5-minute walk from the stadium. The sprint service operates between Lidcombe and Olympic Park Stations every 10 minutes daily. To get to GIANTS Stadium, simply turn right out of the station and follow Showground Rd until you reach Gate D. Sydney Buses operate direct bus services to Sydney Olympic Park from a number of locations including Lidcombe, Strathfield and Parramatta. Sydney Ferries run a daily service between Circular Quay and Parramatta stopping at Sydney Olympic Park Ferry Wharf. To travel to GIANTS, visitors must also catch a connecting bus.

Car Parking

Visitors have access to casual parking facilities in a number of locations across the Sydney Olympic Park precinct. Carparks P1, P5 and P6 are in close proximity to GIANTS Stadium. Parking cost is $5 per hour, up to a maximum fee of $25 per day. It’s recommended you pre-book parking if attending an AFL match at GIANTS Stadium.

Taxis

A taxi rank is located near the Novotel hotel on Olympic Boulevard in Sydney Olympic Park, walking distance from GIANTS Stadium.