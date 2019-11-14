Marvel Stadium opened in March 2000 and is characterised by its retractable roof. Now owned by the AFL, the 53,343-seat multi-purpose stadium is home to several Melbourne AFL clubs and also hosts many other sports throughout the year. The stadium is set to be redeveloped in the coming years.

Capacity: 53,343

Address: 740 Bourke St, Docklands VIC 3008

Ground dimensions: 159.5m x 128.8m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster (Phone 136 100)

Getting there

Public Transport

Southern Cross Station is located adjacent to Marvel Stadium. It is a short walk across the Bourke Street pedestrian footbridge. City trams run to Marvel Stadium from La Trobe Street and Harbour Esplanade. Trams also stop in the CBD on Spencer Street, Bourke Street and Collins Street and all are a short walk to Marvel Stadium. The bus terminus is at Southern Cross Train Station and services airport transfers as well as routes across country Victoria. Marvel Stadium is a short walk across the Bourke Street pedestrian footbridge from the bus terminus.

Car Parking

Marvel Stadium’s Car Parking in Docklands Melbourne is open 24 hours a day - seven days a week with more than 2,500 undercover car parks available daily. There is also various parking locations available nearby.