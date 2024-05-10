WEST Coast, Collingwood and Brisbane all hand out AFL debuts on Mother's Day after injury forced all three clubs into squad shake-ups ahead of round nine.
Tyrell Dewar (West Coast), Shadeau Brain (Brisbane) and Joe Richards (Collingwood) will all play their first senior games on Sunday, while former Saint Jack Bytel has been named to make his club debut for the Magpies.
Richards and Bytel are among four changes for the Pies, with Reef McInnes and Fin Macrae earning recalls. Forwards Brody Mihocek, Beau McCreery and Jamie Elliott are all out injured while Lachie Schultz is suspended.
The Eagles have brought back Jayden Hunt and Ryan Maric to join Dewar in the side, replacing injured stars Elliot Yeo and Jake Waterman, and hurt youngster Noah Long.
In Sunday's second game, Adelaide goes in unchanged at home against a Brisbane side with three changes from last week.
Defender Brain comes in alongside Callum Ah Chee and Jaxon Prior, as coach Chris Fagan shuffles his side in the absence of injured trio Darcy Gardiner, Lincoln McCarthy and Noah Answerth.
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Collingwood v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: R.McInnes, F.Macrae, J.Bytel, J.Richards
Out: L.Schultz (suspension), B.Mihocek (hamstring), B.McCreery (concussion), J.Elliott (back)
R8 sub: Lachie Sullivan
WEST COAST
In: T.Dewar, J.Hunt, R.Maric
Out: E.Yeo (groin), J.Waterman (concussion), N.Long (knee)
R8 sub: Harvey Johnston
Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R8 sub: Brodie Smith
BRISBANE
In: C.Ah Chee, J.Prior, S.Brain
Out: D.Gardiner (knee), L.McCarthy (knee), N.Answerth (concussion)
R8 sub: Logan Morris