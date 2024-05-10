The teams are in for Sunday's round nine matches

L-R: Tyrell Dewar, Joe Richards, Shadeau Brain. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast, Collingwood and Brisbane all hand out AFL debuts on Mother's Day after injury forced all three clubs into squad shake-ups ahead of round nine.

Tyrell Dewar (West Coast), Shadeau Brain (Brisbane) and Joe Richards (Collingwood) will all play their first senior games on Sunday, while former Saint Jack Bytel has been named to make his club debut for the Magpies.

Richards and Bytel are among four changes for the Pies, with Reef McInnes and Fin Macrae earning recalls. Forwards Brody Mihocek, Beau McCreery and Jamie Elliott are all out injured while Lachie Schultz is suspended.

The Eagles have brought back Jayden Hunt and Ryan Maric to join Dewar in the side, replacing injured stars Elliot Yeo and Jake Waterman, and hurt youngster Noah Long.

In Sunday's second game, Adelaide goes in unchanged at home against a Brisbane side with three changes from last week.

Defender Brain comes in alongside Callum Ah Chee and Jaxon Prior, as coach Chris Fagan shuffles his side in the absence of injured trio Darcy Gardiner, Lincoln McCarthy and Noah Answerth.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Collingwood v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: R.McInnes, F.Macrae, J.Bytel, J.Richards

Out: L.Schultz (suspension), B.Mihocek (hamstring), B.McCreery (concussion), J.Elliott (back)

R8 sub: Lachie Sullivan

WEST COAST

In: T.Dewar, J.Hunt, R.Maric

Out: E.Yeo (groin), J.Waterman (concussion), N.Long (knee)

R8 sub: Harvey Johnston

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R8 sub: Brodie Smith

BRISBANE

In: C.Ah Chee, J.Prior, S.Brain

Out: D.Gardiner (knee), L.McCarthy (knee), N.Answerth (concussion)

R8 sub: Logan Morris