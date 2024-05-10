Josh Weddle hasn't lost in Launceston and is aiming to keep it that way against St Kilda

Josh Weddle celebrates a goal during the round two match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG, March 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN rookie Josh Weddle hasn't lost a game from three starts at Launceston's University of Tasmania Stadium.

The 19-year-old defender hopes that trend continues when the Hawks host St Kilda on Saturday afternoon.

The 16th-placed Hawthorn (2-6) stunned the Western Bulldogs last round and will fancy its chances of knocking off the Saints (14th) at a venue where the Hawks boast a 74 per cent win rate.

The club picked up three of its seven wins in 2023 at the ground, formerly known as York Park.

"I like to think it's our fortress," Weddle said on Friday.

"Not too many teams come down ... each year to play in Tassie, so I definitely think we have a little bit of an advantage."

The Hawks will be without gun defender and captain James Sicily who dislocated his shoulder against the Bulldogs.

Coach Sam Mitchell said the club didn't want to risk the All-Australian and wanted to give him time to strengthen his shoulder joint.

Weddle conceded Sicily's absence would leave a big leadership void against a St Kilda side containing tall forwards Max King, Tim Membrey and Jack Hayes.

"I'm happy to take either one of those talls down there," Weddle said.

Josh Weddle during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"Me and 'Frosty' (Sam Frost) have just been taking which forward we want.

"Last week with (Jamarra) Ugle-Hagan and (Aaron) Naughton, it was just who we felt more comfortable on - I think it’ll be the same (against St Kilda)."

Hawthorn has regained Luke Breust, while the Saints have been boosted by the return of Ben Paton (torn pectoral) and former Docker Liam Henry (hamstring).

St Kilda is 3-5 and got past winless North Melbourne in round eight to snap a three-game losing run.

Weddle said confidence was high following the Hawks' Bulldogs upset.

"We’re very positive around the group at the moment and hopefully we can get it done," he said.