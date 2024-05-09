The Hawks will be without their skipper for the clash against the Saints

James Sicily leaves the field with an injured shoulder during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN captain James Sicily has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against St Kilda after dislocating his shoulder in the win over the Western Bulldogs.

The All-Australian defender returned after the first-quarter incident at Marvel Stadium and played a crucial role, kicking an important late goal after being moved forward in the fourth quarter, collecting three votes from the coaches on Monday.

Sicily didn't train on Thursday and won't face the Saints in Launceston on Saturday, with the Hawks hoping the conservative approach will give the gun enough time to strengthen the shoulder joint.

"We won't take the risk with him," Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said.

"When you have a player of that calibre you've got to be really careful with how you manage it.

"My limited medical knowledge of it is the longer we wait the more stable the shoulder will be and the risk of it coming out again this week will be too high. The guys think that's not a risk worth taking this week.

"Every day that his shoulder can tighten up and get a little bit stronger will protect him. Hopefully he will be OK for next week.”

Pre-season supplemental selection period signing Ethan Phillips is being considered for a debut after joining the club as a 24-year-old in February, days after James Blanck ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the intraclub.

Jai Serong is the other option and is well placed to earn another shot after playing in the round six win over North Melbourne before being sent back to the VFL, having been subbed out of the loss to Sydney in round seven.

"I think between those two we will bring one of them in," Mitchell said.

Ethan Phillips during the 2024 AAMI Community Series match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ethan's form has been really good. He had a few technical things to work out. He gave away some free kicks at the lower level that you don't get away with at the AFL level. He has worked really hard at his craft.

"We're tossing up between him and Jai Serong, who has been really consistent at VFL level. He got some opportunity earlier in the season but he didn't get a heap of opportunity. We subbed him out early in one of the games."

Veteran small forward Luke Breust will return for his first game since Easter Monday after missing the past five matches due to a lingering groin injury that hampered his form in the first three rounds.

