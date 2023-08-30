Darcy Moore is set to return for the Magpies' huge qualifying final against the Demons

Jack Ginnivan shares an embrace with Darcy Moore during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD captain Darcy Moore has confirmed he will return for next Thursday night's qualifying final against Melbourne after missing the final two games of the home and away season, but the Magpies' depth has taken a hit.

The 27-year-old sustained a low-grade hamstring strain in the opening quarter of the round 22 win over Geelong and didn't feature in the loss against Brisbane and the win over Essendon.

But after completing a rehab block over the past fortnight, Moore has declared himself a certain starter for the first final between Collingwood and Melbourne since the 1989 elimination final at Waverley Park.

"Yes, I'm 100 per cent good to go," Moore told reporters at the AIA Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm feeling great. I had a good training block for a couple of weeks, still got a few more sessions to go before the game, but already feeling good.

"I started running three days post my injury, so it was obviously really minor. I was able to run really comfortably, so I've had a really good training block and put some work in to be good to go next Thursday night."

Moore was named in the 44-man All-Australian squad on Monday afternoon and could be named in the team for the second time on Wednesday night after earning a blazer in 2020.

Key defender Nathan Murphy is also set to return after he missed the 70-point win over the Bombers due to a corked back and glute.

Beau McCreery is available after serving a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle on Lions half-back Darcy Wilmot.

Brownlow Medal contender Nick Daicos has started increasing his workload after missing the closing three games of the home and away season due to a hairline fracture in his knee.

Nick Daicos pictured at Collingwood training on August 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The 20-year-old is not expected to be available for selection next week but could be available for the semi-final if Collingwood does not prevail against Simon Goodwin's side.

"He is pretty close. I think he is moving really well," Moore said.

"We're looking forward to seeing how quickly he can get back."

Collingwood's VFL side will be without Josh Carmichael and Reef McInnes for Saturday's elimination final against Williamstown at DSV Stadium.

Josh Carmichael is helped from the ground during Collingwood's VFL wildcard round match against Richmond on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Both were both named in Craig McRae's 26-man squad against Essendon last weekend before playing in the VFL wildcard round win over Richmond.

Carmichael has entered concussion protocols and is no guarantee to be available next weekend at this stage.

McInnes has been cleared of a broken collarbone but has a medium-grade shoulder sprain which will require further assessment before he is cleared to return.