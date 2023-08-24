James Harmes' manager Tim Hazell told the Gettable crew the Demons midfielder is determined to win back his place in the side

James Harmes celebrates after Melbourne's win over Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RIVAL clubs have enquired about Melbourne premiership player James Harmes, though the contracted Demons midfielder remains determined to break back into coach Simon Goodwin's plans ahead of September.

Harmes has endured a difficult season at Melbourne that's featured just nine AFL games, with three of those coming as the tactical substitute, leading to rival interest in the onballer's situation.

Still contracted for next year courtesy of the five-year extension he signed back in 2019, the 27-year-old Harmes had previously turned down enquires from Essendon during last season's Trade Period.

James Harmes in action during the match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Harmes' manager Tim Hazell from Vivid Sports said his client was still entirely focused on winning back his place in Melbourne's finals plans.

"It's been a really challenging year for 'Harmesy'," Hazell told Gettable.

"He's had a bit of illness, a bit of form, but he's contracted for 2024. There were some conversations last year, but that was shut down early.

"He's just really focused on playing football. I know it's a little bit cliché, but he wants to crack back into the side and go deep with Melbourne. He wants another premiership. He's tasted it and he wants to go again.

"What happens with 'Harmesy', I'm not too sure. I just know he's really focused and the dialogue with [Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb] has been really transparent. Those conversations will continue over the next couple of weeks."

Learn More 32:26

Harmes played a significant role in Melbourne's 2021 premiership team, but has been forced to spend much of this season in the VFL where he has clearly stamped his name as one of the reserves competition's premier midfielders.

He has averaged 29.4 disposals, 5.6 clearances, 5.4 marks and 4.5 tackles per game from eight VFL matches, leading to a host of rival clubs enquiring about Harmes' ongoing situation.

"I've definitely had conversations with other clubs because he dominates VFL. He's a star, he's too good [for that level]," Hazell said.

"Clubs are definitely asking where he's at, but right now his head and our head are fully invested in the next couple of weeks at Melbourne. I've been really transparent with [Lamb] and the Melbourne Football Club."