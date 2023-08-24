The Traders talk you through the round 24 teams, captaincy options and more

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during the R23 clash between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT ALL comes down to this.

It is Grand Final week in AFL Fantasy, and there is plenty to consider for the last round of the home and away season.

Finn Maginness and Hawthorn take on Fremantle on Saturday, and will the Hawk tag one of Andrew Brayshaw or Caleb Serong and if so, which one?

Plus, which players could pop to lead you to glory in the final round?

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 24 teams, captaincy options and more.

Also in the feed is a chat with Jonathon, coach of 'Fleabaggers', the team placed second in the battle for the Toyota HiLux.

