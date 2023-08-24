Stay up to date with all the latest news as the round 24 teams are named

Tim English and Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL round of the home and away season is here.

The minor premiership is still up for grabs, the order of the top four is still to be decided and a top-eight place is also available for the Western Bulldogs or Greater Western Sydney.

Collingwood can secure the minor premiership against Essendon on Friday night.

The Bulldogs must win in Geelong on Saturday night to have any chance of playing finals, while Brisbane hosts St Kilda earlier in the day still looking to seal a top-two finish.

Port Adelaide hosts Richmond in the first game on Sunday before Sydney takes on Melbourne.

The home and away season wraps up with Carlton facing GWS on Sunday night, with the Giants potentially needing a win to feature in September.

