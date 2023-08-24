CARLTON has brought the big guns back for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney, with Adam Cerra, Sam Walsh and Mitch McGovern all named.
Bailey Smith will miss the Western Bulldogs' must-win match against Geelong through illness, Max King has been rested for St Kilda's trip to Brisbane with Jack Hayes to play for the first time in over a year, and Essendon has made six changes including a final game for Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti as a sub.
In other round 24 team news West Coast has confirmed farewell games for retiring club champions Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey as it hosts Adelaide on Saturday night.
But the big news comes with the Blues, as coach Michael Voss goes all-in to secure a home elimination final with Cerra, Walsh and McGovern all passing fitness tests to face the unchanged Giants.
Carlton will be without injured Sam Docherty, who is experiencing some calf soreness, for the Marvel Stadium contest though.
Brad Scott has been forced into a raft of changes for Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, leaving out six injured players including Jake Stringer, Sam Draper and Peter Wright.
The Magpies have Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill back from the team that lost to Brisbane a week ago.
While the Saints lose King in a match they need to win to lock in their own home elimination final, Hayes will play for the first time since rupturing his ACL early last year.
The Lions have opted to recall veteran midfielder Jarryd Lyons to replace Lincoln McCarthy, who has injured his calf.
The VFL's leading goalkicker Chris Burgess will play his first game of the season for Gold Coast on Saturday against North Melbourne in Hobart, while the Kangaroos have made three changes including Luke McDonald (hamstring). Rory Atkins will be the Suns' sub.
While Smith and Jack Macrae (concussion) are missing for the Bulldogs, they do regain clearance machine Tom Liberatore from concussion to face the Cats.
Geelong has settled on six changes for its final match, announcing earlier in the week Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Brad Close and Esava Ratugolea would all be unavailable.
Fremantle gets Michael Walters back for its match against Hawthorn, while the Hawks have named midfielder Jai Newcombe after he was a late scratching last week.
While the Eagles give their veterans one final game in front of a home crowd, opponent Adelaide has dropped former No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe, who will be the Crows' sub.
In Sunday's earlier matches, the post Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt era begins for Richmond as it takes on an unchanged Port Adelaide.
Sydney has recalled key forward Joel Amartey as it hosts a Melbourne team that is getting closer to full strength with the addition of Bayley Fritsch.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: S.Weideman, N.Bryan, W.Snelling, W.Setterfield, K.Baldwin
Out: J.Caldwell (hip), M.Guelfi (hamstring), P.Wright (Injured), S.Draper (hip), J.Stringer (foot), J.Kelly (Injured)
R23 sub: Jake Stringer
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Hill, J.De Goey
Out: N.Murphy (back/glute), J.Ryan (concussion), B.McCreery (suspension)
R23 sub: Mason Cox
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
Hawthorn v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Newcombe, B.Ryan
Out: N.Long (omitted), D.Grainger-Barras (calf), M.Ramsden (omitted)
R23 sub: Jai Serong
FREMANTLE
In: M.Walters, J.Hamling
Out: N.Erasmus (sub), J.O'Meara (calf), B.Banfield (AC joint)
R23 sub: Neil Erasmus
North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: K.Dawson, M.Bergman, C.Lazzaro
Out: D.Howe (omitted), L.McDonald (hamstring), J.Ziebell (retired), B.Drury (sub)
R23 sub: Blake Drury
GOLD COAST
In: C.Burgess, A.Davies
Out: R.Atkins (omitted), J.Lukosius (Achilles), B.Humphrey (finger)
R23 sub: Darcy Macpherson
Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: L.McCarthy (calf)
R23 sub: Jarryd Lyons
ST KILDA
In: J.Hayes
Out: S.Ross (hamstring), M.King (managed)
R23 sub: Hunter Clark
Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: M.Knevitt, S.Menegola, O.Dempsey, T.Conway, R.Stanley, O.Mullin
Out: M.Duncan (suspension), E.Ratugolea (hamstring), B.Close (ankle), J.Cameron (AC joint), T.Hawkins (hamstring), T.Bruhn (Injured), Z.Tuohy (sub)
R23 sub: Brandan Parfitt
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: H.Crozier, T.Liberatore, T.McLean
Out: T.Duryea (suspension), B.Smith (illness), J.Macrae (concussion), L.McNeil (sub)
R23 sub: Lachlan McNeil
West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.Hurn, L.Shuey, B.Hough
Out: J.Jones (omitted), C.Chesser (omitted), Z.Trew (omitted), E.Yeo (hamstring)
R23 sub: Zane Trew
ADELAIDE
In: L.Gollant, P.Parnell
Out: S.McAdam (cheekbone), R.Sloane (eye), R.Thilthorpe (omitted)
R23 sub: Luke Pedlar
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Visentini, B.Teakle, F.Evans
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Travis Boak
RICHMOND
In: S.Banks, J.Bauer, B.Miller, J.Trezise, T.Brown, R.Mansell
Out: D.Prestia (managed), J.Riewoldt (retired), T.Cotchin (retired)
R23 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr
Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: J.Amartey, M.Roberts, L.Melican
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Ryan Clarke
MELBOURNE
In: T.McDonald, B.Fritsch, T.Woewodin, D.Turner
Out: J.Schache (sub)
R23 sub: Josh Schache
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
CARLTON
In: M.McGovern, S.Walsh, A.Cerra, L.Fogarty, C.Durdin
Out: S.Docherty (calf), E.Curnow (sub)
R23 sub: Ed Curnow
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: R.Angwin, N.Haynes, M.Flynn
Out: Nil
R23 sub: Toby McMullin