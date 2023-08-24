The teams are in for the round 24 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Peter Wright, Bailey Smith and Sam Walsh. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has brought the big guns back for Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney, with Adam Cerra, Sam Walsh and Mitch McGovern all named.

Bailey Smith will miss the Western Bulldogs' must-win match against Geelong through illness, Max King has been rested for St Kilda's trip to Brisbane with Jack Hayes to play for the first time in over a year, and Essendon has made six changes including a final game for Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti as a sub.

In other round 24 team news West Coast has confirmed farewell games for retiring club champions Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey as it hosts Adelaide on Saturday night.

But the big news comes with the Blues, as coach Michael Voss goes all-in to secure a home elimination final with Cerra, Walsh and McGovern all passing fitness tests to face the unchanged Giants.

Carlton will be without injured Sam Docherty, who is experiencing some calf soreness, for the Marvel Stadium contest though.

Brad Scott has been forced into a raft of changes for Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, leaving out six injured players including Jake Stringer, Sam Draper and Peter Wright.

The Magpies have Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill back from the team that lost to Brisbane a week ago.

While the Saints lose King in a match they need to win to lock in their own home elimination final, Hayes will play for the first time since rupturing his ACL early last year.

The Lions have opted to recall veteran midfielder Jarryd Lyons to replace Lincoln McCarthy, who has injured his calf.

The VFL's leading goalkicker Chris Burgess will play his first game of the season for Gold Coast on Saturday against North Melbourne in Hobart, while the Kangaroos have made three changes including Luke McDonald (hamstring). Rory Atkins will be the Suns' sub.

Chris Burgess and Josh Chatfield compete in a ruck contest during the VFL R10 match between Gold Coast and Footscray at TIO Stadium on May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

While Smith and Jack Macrae (concussion) are missing for the Bulldogs, they do regain clearance machine Tom Liberatore from concussion to face the Cats.

Geelong has settled on six changes for its final match, announcing earlier in the week Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins, Brad Close and Esava Ratugolea would all be unavailable.

Fremantle gets Michael Walters back for its match against Hawthorn, while the Hawks have named midfielder Jai Newcombe after he was a late scratching last week.

Jai Newcombe celebrates a goal during the R21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

While the Eagles give their veterans one final game in front of a home crowd, opponent Adelaide has dropped former No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe, who will be the Crows' sub.

In Sunday's earlier matches, the post Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt era begins for Richmond as it takes on an unchanged Port Adelaide.

Sydney has recalled key forward Joel Amartey as it hosts a Melbourne team that is getting closer to full strength with the addition of Bayley Fritsch.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: S.Weideman, N.Bryan, W.Snelling, W.Setterfield, K.Baldwin

Out: J.Caldwell (hip), M.Guelfi (hamstring), P.Wright (Injured), S.Draper (hip), J.Stringer (foot), J.Kelly (Injured)

R23 sub: Jake Stringer

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Hill, J.De Goey

Out: N.Murphy (back/glute), J.Ryan (concussion), B.McCreery (suspension)

R23 sub: Mason Cox

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Hawthorn v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Newcombe, B.Ryan

Out: N.Long (omitted), D.Grainger-Barras (calf), M.Ramsden (omitted)

R23 sub: Jai Serong

FREMANTLE

In: M.Walters, J.Hamling

Out: N.Erasmus (sub), J.O'Meara (calf), B.Banfield (AC joint)

R23 sub: Neil Erasmus

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Dawson, M.Bergman, C.Lazzaro

Out: D.Howe (omitted), L.McDonald (hamstring), J.Ziebell (retired), B.Drury (sub)

R23 sub: Blake Drury

GOLD COAST

In: C.Burgess, A.Davies

Out: R.Atkins (omitted), J.Lukosius (Achilles), B.Humphrey (finger)

R23 sub: Darcy Macpherson

Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: L.McCarthy (calf)

R23 sub: Jarryd Lyons

ST KILDA

In: J.Hayes

Out: S.Ross (hamstring), M.King (managed)

R23 sub: Hunter Clark

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Knevitt, S.Menegola, O.Dempsey, T.Conway, R.Stanley, O.Mullin

Out: M.Duncan (suspension), E.Ratugolea (hamstring), B.Close (ankle), J.Cameron (AC joint), T.Hawkins (hamstring), T.Bruhn (Injured), Z.Tuohy (sub)

R23 sub: Brandan Parfitt

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: H.Crozier, T.Liberatore, T.McLean

Out: T.Duryea (suspension), B.Smith (illness), J.Macrae (concussion), L.McNeil (sub)

R23 sub: Lachlan McNeil

West Coast v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn, L.Shuey, B.Hough

Out: J.Jones (omitted), C.Chesser (omitted), Z.Trew (omitted), E.Yeo (hamstring)

R23 sub: Zane Trew

ADELAIDE

In: L.Gollant, P.Parnell

Out: S.McAdam (cheekbone), R.Sloane (eye), R.Thilthorpe (omitted)

R23 sub: Luke Pedlar

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Visentini, B.Teakle, F.Evans

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Travis Boak

RICHMOND

In: S.Banks, J.Bauer, B.Miller, J.Trezise, T.Brown, R.Mansell

Out: D.Prestia (managed), J.Riewoldt (retired), T.Cotchin (retired)

R23 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr

Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey, M.Roberts, L.Melican

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Ryan Clarke

MELBOURNE

In: T.McDonald, B.Fritsch, T.Woewodin, D.Turner

Out: J.Schache (sub)

R23 sub: Josh Schache

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.McGovern, S.Walsh, A.Cerra, L.Fogarty, C.Durdin

Out: S.Docherty (calf), E.Curnow (sub)

R23 sub: Ed Curnow

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: R.Angwin, N.Haynes, M.Flynn

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Toby McMullin