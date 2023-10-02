NORTH Melbourne currently holds three first-round picks in this year's AFL Draft.
As it stands, the Kangaroos have picks two, 14 and 19, with its second pick tied to Port Adelaide from the Jason Horne-Francis trade, and the third pick granted by the AFL as part of its assistance package.
Collingwood's epic Grand Final win over Brisbane means it has pick No.18, while the Lions' first selection is 27 (tied to Geelong) after they traded their first-round pick to the Western Bulldogs last year for Josh Dunkley.
West Coast holds pick No.1 after another poor season for the Eagles.
Along with the Roos, there are three other clubs currently holding multiple first-round picks.
Melbourne (five and 13), Greater Western Sydney (six and 15) and the Western Bulldogs (10 and 17) also hold strong hands.
The Suns' pick No.4 is up for grabs as Gold Coast looks to trade down to amass draft points for Academy guns Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Jake Rogers, and to ensure its opening pick isn't swallowed by early bids for the talented trio.
Indicative Draft Order as of October 2, 2023
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|West Coast
|2
|North Melbourne
|3
|Hawthorn
|4
|Gold Coast
|5
|Melbourne (tied to Fremantle)
|6
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Richmond)
|7
|Geelong
|8
|Essendon
|9
|Adelaide
|10
|Western Bulldogs
|11
|Sydney
|12
|St Kilda
|13
|Melbourne
|14
|North Melbourne (tied to Port Adelaide)
|15
|Greater Western Sydney
|16
|Carlton
|17
|Western Bulldogs (tied to Brisbane)
|18
|Collingwood
|19
|North Melbourne (assistance)
|
ROUND TWO
|20
|West Coast
|21
|Adelaide (tied to North Melbourne)
|22
|Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne compensation)
|23
|Sydney (tied to Hawthorn
|24
|Adelaide (tied to Gold Coast)
|25
|Melbourne (tied to Fremantle)
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Brisbane (tied to Geelong)
|28
|Essendon
|29
|Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide)
|30
|Hawthorn (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|31
|Sydney
|32
|St Kilda
|33
|Melbourne
|34
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|35
|Gold Coast (tied to Greater Western Sydney)
|36
|Collingwood (tied to Carlton)
|37
|Western Bulldogs (tied to Brisbane)
|38
|Port Adelaide (tied to Collingwood)
|
ROUND THREE
|39
|West Coast
|40
|North Melbourne
|41
|Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne compensation)
|42
|Sydney (tied to Hawthorn)
|43
|Gold Coast
|44
|Port Adelaide (tied to Fremantle)
|45
|Richmond
|46
|Brisbane (tied to Geelong)
|47
|Essendon
|48
|Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide)
|49
|Hawthorn (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|50
|Sydney
|51
|St Kilda
|52
|North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne)
|53
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|54
|Greater Western Sydney
|55
|Fremantle (tied to Carlton)
|56
|Brisbane
|57
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|
ROUND FOUR
|58
|West Coast
|59
|Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne)
|60
|North Melbourne (tied to Hawthorn)
|61
|Gold Coast
|62
|Brisbane (tied to Fremantle)
|63
|Richmond
|64
|Western Bulldogs (tied to Geelong)
|65
|Carlton (tied to Essendon)
|66
|Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide)
|67
|Western Bulldogs
|68
|Essendon (tied to Sydney)
|69
|Gold Coast (tied to St Kilda)
|70
|Western Bulldogs (tied to Melbourne)
|71
|Port Adelaide
|72
|Greater Western Sydney
|73
|Carlton
|74
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Brisbane)
|75
|Collingwood