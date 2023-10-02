As it stands, the Kangaroos hold a strong draft hand

Alastair Clarkson celebrates North Melbourne's win over Fremantle in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne currently holds three first-round picks in this year's AFL Draft.

As it stands, the Kangaroos have picks two, 14 and 19, with its second pick tied to Port Adelaide from the Jason Horne-Francis trade, and the third pick granted by the AFL as part of its assistance package.

Collingwood's epic Grand Final win over Brisbane means it has pick No.18, while the Lions' first selection is 27 (tied to Geelong) after they traded their first-round pick to the Western Bulldogs last year for Josh Dunkley.

West Coast holds pick No.1 after another poor season for the Eagles.

Along with the Roos, there are three other clubs currently holding multiple first-round picks.

Melbourne (five and 13), Greater Western Sydney (six and 15) and the Western Bulldogs (10 and 17) also hold strong hands.

The Suns' pick No.4 is up for grabs as Gold Coast looks to trade down to amass draft points for Academy guns Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Jake Rogers, and to ensure its opening pick isn't swallowed by early bids for the talented trio.

Indicative Draft Order as of October 2, 2023

ROUND ONE 1 West Coast 2 North Melbourne 3 Hawthorn 4 Gold Coast 5 Melbourne (tied to Fremantle) 6 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Richmond) 7 Geelong 8 Essendon 9 Adelaide 10 Western Bulldogs 11 Sydney 12 St Kilda 13 Melbourne 14 North Melbourne (tied to Port Adelaide) 15 Greater Western Sydney 16 Carlton 17 Western Bulldogs (tied to Brisbane) 18 Collingwood 19 North Melbourne (assistance)

ROUND TWO 20 West Coast 21 Adelaide (tied to North Melbourne) 22 Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne compensation) 23 Sydney (tied to Hawthorn 24 Adelaide (tied to Gold Coast) 25 Melbourne (tied to Fremantle) 26 Richmond 27 Brisbane (tied to Geelong) 28 Essendon 29 Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide) 30 Hawthorn (tied to Western Bulldogs) 31 Sydney 32 St Kilda 33 Melbourne 34 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 35 Gold Coast (tied to Greater Western Sydney) 36 Collingwood (tied to Carlton) 37 Western Bulldogs (tied to Brisbane) 38 Port Adelaide (tied to Collingwood)

ROUND THREE 39 West Coast 40 North Melbourne 41 Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne compensation) 42 Sydney (tied to Hawthorn) 43 Gold Coast 44 Port Adelaide (tied to Fremantle) 45 Richmond 46 Brisbane (tied to Geelong) 47 Essendon 48 Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide) 49 Hawthorn (tied to Western Bulldogs) 50 Sydney 51 St Kilda 52 North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne) 53 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 54 Greater Western Sydney 55 Fremantle (tied to Carlton) 56 Brisbane 57 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)