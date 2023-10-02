Alastair Clarkson celebrates North Melbourne's win over Fremantle in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne currently holds three first-round picks in this year's AFL Draft.

As it stands, the Kangaroos have picks two, 14 and 19, with its second pick tied to Port Adelaide from the Jason Horne-Francis trade, and the third pick granted by the AFL as part of its assistance package.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Collingwood's epic Grand Final win over Brisbane means it has pick No.18, while the Lions' first selection is 27 (tied to Geelong) after they traded their first-round pick to the Western Bulldogs last year for Josh Dunkley.

West Coast holds pick No.1 after another poor season for the Eagles.

Along with the Roos, there are three other clubs currently holding multiple first-round picks.

18:27

AAA: Lloydy unpacks thrilling GF finish, how Pies can contend again

Matthew Lloyd, Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards unpack a huge Grand Final and look ahead on Access All Areas

Melbourne (five and 13), Greater Western Sydney (six and 15) and the Western Bulldogs (10 and 17) also hold strong hands.

The Suns' pick No.4 is up for grabs as Gold Coast looks to trade down to amass draft points for Academy guns Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Jake Rogers, and to ensure its opening pick isn't swallowed by early bids for the talented trio.

Indicative Draft Order as of October 2, 2023

ROUND ONE
1 West Coast
2 North Melbourne
3 Hawthorn
4 Gold Coast
5 Melbourne (tied to Fremantle)
6 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Richmond)
7 Geelong
8 Essendon
9 Adelaide
10 Western Bulldogs
11 Sydney
12 St Kilda
13 Melbourne
14 North Melbourne (tied to Port Adelaide)
15 Greater Western Sydney
16 Carlton
17 Western Bulldogs (tied to Brisbane)
18 Collingwood
19 North Melbourne (assistance)

ROUND TWO
20 West Coast
21 Adelaide (tied to North Melbourne)
22 Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne compensation)
23 Sydney (tied to Hawthorn
24 Adelaide (tied to Gold Coast)
25 Melbourne (tied to Fremantle)
26 Richmond
27 Brisbane (tied to Geelong)
28 Essendon
29 Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide)
30 Hawthorn (tied to Western Bulldogs)
31 Sydney
32 St Kilda
33 Melbourne
34 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
35 Gold Coast (tied to Greater Western Sydney)
36 Collingwood (tied to Carlton)
37 Western Bulldogs (tied to Brisbane)
38 Port Adelaide (tied to Collingwood)

ROUND THREE
39 West Coast
40 North Melbourne
41 Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne compensation)
42 Sydney (tied to Hawthorn)
43 Gold Coast
44 Port Adelaide (tied to Fremantle)
45 Richmond
46 Brisbane (tied to Geelong)
47 Essendon
48 Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide)
49 Hawthorn (tied to Western Bulldogs)
50 Sydney
51 St Kilda
52 North Melbourne (tied to Melbourne)
53 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
54 Greater Western Sydney
55 Fremantle (tied to Carlton)
56 Brisbane
57 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)

ROUND FOUR
58 West Coast
59 Fremantle (tied to North Melbourne)
60 North Melbourne (tied to Hawthorn)
61 Gold Coast
62 Brisbane (tied to Fremantle)
63 Richmond
64 Western Bulldogs (tied to Geelong)
65 Carlton (tied to Essendon)
66 Gold Coast (tied to Adelaide)
67 Western Bulldogs
68 Essendon (tied to Sydney)
69 Gold Coast (tied to St Kilda)
70 Western Bulldogs (tied to Melbourne)
71 Port Adelaide
72 Greater Western Sydney
73 Carlton
74 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Brisbane)
75 Collingwood