Despite suffering an ACL tear in his first game for the Giants and then another injury set-back on the eve of the 2024 season, Darcy Jones says it may have been the best thing for him

Darcy Jones celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A CRUEL injury run was the only thing stopping Darcy Jones from showcasing his electrifying talents earlier on in his AFL journey, but the classy Giant says it's been a "blessing in disguise" for him.

It's rare for a player so young to have so much perspective in the infancy of their career, but Jones has it in abundance. An ACL tear for the speedster in his first year followed by an injury flare-up and illness at the start of this season halted what looked to be a likely Opening Round debut.

But his scintillating debut on Anzac Day against Brisbane and a 14-disposal, one-goal game in the derby loss to Sydney has shown that keeping up with Jones is no easy task.

And while his recent injury run was immensely frustrating, Jones feels it may have been the best thing for him.

"Looking back at it now, I see it as a blessing in disguise," Jones told AFL.com.au.

"I think, sometimes, players can take playing footy for granted, even training, and I certainly don't now. I love every minute of it, and make sure I do everything I can to the best of my ability.

"Especially missing the whole season (in 2023). Obviously, I had to work pretty hard and I missed a lot of football and when that was all finished, I made the most of it and did all I could."

With his express pace and skill, Jones hasn't wasted any time in making the impression that so many at the Giants felt he would.

The Swan Districts product's blinding pace is enough reason to stand out, but the 20-year-old's grey and charcoal coloured helmet doesn't hurt either when it comes to garnering attention.

Jones says it's an accessory that has been with him for long enough now that it's here to stay.

"It would've been maybe year eight in high school, I used to play a lot of inside junior football and I think there was a two-week period, where I got a couple of minor head knocks," he said.

"I just sat down with Mum and Dad at dinner one night, and we asked the question and I was like, 'Yeah, why not? Let's give it a try'.

"It's just stuck ever since, and I don't think I'll ever take it off. It'd probably feel a bit weird if I didn't wear it.

"There's been a lot of research behind it. It's not massive for protection against concussion. It obviously helps a little bit. But it just helps a lot with confidence, and it keeps the sweat out of my eyes."

Darcy Jones during Greater Western Sydney's training session on February 9, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Having grown up in a West Coast obsessed household in Perth, Jones is somewhat of a self-confessed "footy head".

That trait is now playing a part in his insatiable appetite for all that comes with playing in the big time.

"Both weeks I've had a moment where I was like, 'Wow, this is a bit surreal', especially last week playing at the SCG. I've never actually even been to the SCG, so that was crazy," Jones said.

"When I first walked onto the ground, that five-minute period in the first quarter, I was a bit taken aback. I found it a little bit hard to actually concentrate because I was so just amazed about playing in front of this many people and how loud it was.

"That was pretty crazy for me."

Darcy Jones in action during the match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

This week, Jones' time in the fast lane will continue with his first visit to Marvel Stadium for Saturday afternoon's encounter with an improving Essendon side in Giants veteran Callan Ward's 300th game.

Jones concedes the Giants went away from their game plan amid the wet weather in the derby loss to the Swans, but he is looking forward to getting back to the basics of manic pressure as one of the Giants' new breed of mosquito-fleet forwards.

"It's always been part of my game, but Adam Kingsley has really ramped it up for us small forwards. That's the main thing he wants from us, speed and tackle pressure, because it just puts them under the pump," he said.

Jones has shown that he possesses no shortage of confidence or belief when it comes to expressing himself on the field.

But along with fellow emerging small forward Harvey Thomas, he admits they're happy to lean on the likes of Brent Daniels in attack as the unofficial leaders of the Giants' diminutive attacking group.

"(Daniels) and Toby Bedford, I'd say, would, without a doubt, be the leaders of us. They look out for us and help us with anything we need. And they've obviously done it for a fair few years, so they're great people to lean off and learn off," Jones said.