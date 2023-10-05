BIG names will return for the undefeated Melbourne and Adelaide as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head on Saturday, but the Demons will be without a star player for the top of the table clash.
Paxy Paxman will miss just the second game of her career due to injury after being a late withdrawal for Melbourne's round two game against Greater Western Sydney. But the Demons will welcome back powerhouse Tayla Harris for their huge clash with the Crows.
Harris is currently riding the longest individual winning streak in AFLW history at 16 games, spanning all the way back to the start of last season.
Adelaide, meanwhile, welcomes back key defensive cogs Stevie-Lee Thompson and Najwa Allen as it prepares to slow the most potent attack in AFLW history. Brooke Tonon and Montana McKinnon make way.
Winger Jade Ellenger has been omitted for Brisbane's clash with Collingwood, as has first-year player Poppy Boltz, with debutant Caitlin Wendland named and Analea McKea recalled.
The Pies will be pleased to welcome back the club's leading goalkicker of last season, Eliza James, after she recovered from a syndesmosis injury that occurred in round one.
As reported during the week, Carlton captain Kerryn Peterson will miss Friday's match with the Bulldogs due to some swelling in the knee she needed surgery on during the pre-season. She has been replaced by Gen Lawson-Tavan while the Dogs have named Millie Brown and Elizabeth Snell in their side for the first time this year.
Sydney forward Brooke Lochland will miss the game against Port Adelaide due to a knee injury suffered in last week's loss to the Blues.
Rosie Dillon will play her first game of the year, replacing a suspended Nicola Xenos in St Kilda's line-up to face Hawthorn, while the Hawks have also made just the one change, recalling Mackenzie Eardley after a concussion and omitting Sophie Locke.
Ebony Antonio has been named in the extended squad for Fremantle's important game against North Melbourne on Sunday, with Sarah Wielstra the only confirmed omission, while Essendon will be without experienced goalkicker Jess Wuetschner on Sunday due to injury.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: M.Brown, E.Snell
Out: D.Carruthers (omitted), H.Woodley (omitted)
CARLTON
In: G.Lawson-Tavan
Out: K.Peterson (injured)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEDT
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: R.Caris
Out: C.Miller (omitted)
WEST COAST
In: None
Out: None
Melbourne v Adelaide at Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEDT
MELBOURNE
In: T.Harris, M.Fitzsimon
Out: G.Campbell (omitted), P.Paxman (injured)
ADELAIDE
In: S.Thompson, N.Allen
Out: M.McKinnon (omitted), B.Tonon (omitted)
St Kilda v Hawthorn at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT
ST KILDA
In: R.Dillon
Out: N.Xenos (suspension)
HAWTHORN
In: M.Eardley
Out: S.Locke (omitted)
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: Li.Cockatoo-Motlap, A.Saint, S.Syme
Out: M.Moloney (personal reason), J.De Melo (omitted), J.Halfpenny (omitted)
Milestone: Madeline Keryk - 50 games
SYDNEY
In: J.Anthony, A.Mitchell
Out: J.O'Sullivan (omitted), B.Lochland (injured)
Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.15pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: C.Wendland, A.McKee
Out: P.Boltz (omitted), J.Ellenger (omitted)
Debut:
Milestone: Nat Grider - 50 games
COLLINGWOOD
In: E.James
Out: E.Smith (omitted)
Milestone: Mikala Cann - 50 games
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
Essendon v Geelong at Reid Oval, Warrnambool, 1.05pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: M.Van Dyke, S.Van De Heuvel, R.Tierney, D.Marshall
Out: J.Wuetschner (injured)
Milestone: Madison Prespakis - 50 games
GEELONG
In: S.Scott, G.Featherston, R.Kearns, O.Fuller
Out: M.Bragg (omitted)
Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT
RICHMOND
In: L.Pearce, S.Danckert, M.Kiely, L.Caruso
Out: S.Hosking (injured)
GOLD COAST
In: D.Davies, E.Barwick, A.Gee
Out: None
Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: E.Antonio, T.Mulder, A.Hetherington, M.Hyde
Out: S.Wielstra (omitted)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: N.Martin, L.Burke, H.Bowey
Out: None