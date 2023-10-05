The teams are in for round six's Friday and Saturday matches, as well as squads for Sunday's games

BIG names will return for the undefeated Melbourne and Adelaide as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head on Saturday, but the Demons will be without a star player for the top of the table clash.

Paxy Paxman will miss just the second game of her career due to injury after being a late withdrawal for Melbourne's round two game against Greater Western Sydney. But the Demons will welcome back powerhouse Tayla Harris for their huge clash with the Crows.

Harris is currently riding the longest individual winning streak in AFLW history at 16 games, spanning all the way back to the start of last season.

Adelaide, meanwhile, welcomes back key defensive cogs Stevie-Lee Thompson and Najwa Allen as it prepares to slow the most potent attack in AFLW history. Brooke Tonon and Montana McKinnon make way.

Paxy Paxman in action during Melbourne's win over Collingwood in AFLW round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Winger Jade Ellenger has been omitted for Brisbane's clash with Collingwood, as has first-year player Poppy Boltz, with debutant Caitlin Wendland named and Analea McKea recalled.

The Pies will be pleased to welcome back the club's leading goalkicker of last season, Eliza James, after she recovered from a syndesmosis injury that occurred in round one.

As reported during the week, Carlton captain Kerryn Peterson will miss Friday's match with the Bulldogs due to some swelling in the knee she needed surgery on during the pre-season. She has been replaced by Gen Lawson-Tavan while the Dogs have named Millie Brown and Elizabeth Snell in their side for the first time this year.

Sydney forward Brooke Lochland will miss the game against Port Adelaide due to a knee injury suffered in last week's loss to the Blues.

Rosie Dillon will play her first game of the year, replacing a suspended Nicola Xenos in St Kilda's line-up to face Hawthorn, while the Hawks have also made just the one change, recalling Mackenzie Eardley after a concussion and omitting Sophie Locke.

Ebony Antonio has been named in the extended squad for Fremantle's important game against North Melbourne on Sunday, with Sarah Wielstra the only confirmed omission, while Essendon will be without experienced goalkicker Jess Wuetschner on Sunday due to injury.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: M.Brown, E.Snell

Out: D.Carruthers (omitted), H.Woodley (omitted)

CARLTON

In: G.Lawson-Tavan

Out: K.Peterson (injured)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: R.Caris

Out: C.Miller (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: None

Out: None

Melbourne v Adelaide at Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

In: T.Harris, M.Fitzsimon

Out: G.Campbell (omitted), P.Paxman (injured)

ADELAIDE

In: S.Thompson, N.Allen

Out: M.McKinnon (omitted), B.Tonon (omitted)

St Kilda v Hawthorn at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: R.Dillon

Out: N.Xenos (suspension)

HAWTHORN

In: M.Eardley

Out: S.Locke (omitted)

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Li.Cockatoo-Motlap, A.Saint, S.Syme

Out: M.Moloney (personal reason), J.De Melo (omitted), J.Halfpenny (omitted)

Milestone: Madeline Keryk - 50 games

SYDNEY

In: J.Anthony, A.Mitchell

Out: J.O'Sullivan (omitted), B.Lochland (injured)

Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: C.Wendland, A.McKee

Out: P.Boltz (omitted), J.Ellenger (omitted)

Milestone: Nat Grider - 50 games

COLLINGWOOD

In: E.James

Out: E.Smith (omitted)

Milestone: Mikala Cann - 50 games

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

Essendon v Geelong at Reid Oval, Warrnambool, 1.05pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: M.Van Dyke, S.Van De Heuvel, R.Tierney, D.Marshall

Out: J.Wuetschner (injured)

Milestone: Madison Prespakis - 50 games

GEELONG

In: S.Scott, G.Featherston, R.Kearns, O.Fuller

Out: M.Bragg (omitted)

Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: L.Pearce, S.Danckert, M.Kiely, L.Caruso

Out: S.Hosking (injured)

GOLD COAST

In: D.Davies, E.Barwick, A.Gee

Out: None

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 2.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: E.Antonio, T.Mulder, A.Hetherington, M.Hyde

Out: S.Wielstra (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: N.Martin, L.Burke, H.Bowey

Out: None