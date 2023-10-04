Kiara Bowers in action during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE has not put a timeline on superstar Kiara Bowers' return with the midfielder ruled out of action again this weekend.

After hurting her knee in the round four clash with Essendon, Bowers missed last week with soreness and will also sit out Sunday's match against North Melbourne.

Melbourne forward Tayla Harris will face a fitness test on her hamstring in her bid to take on Adelaide in Saturday's top-of-the-table match, while Crows defender Najwa Allen is expected to play after her own hamstring injury.

St Kilda has ruled Rebecca Ott for the remainder of the season as she recovers from an Achilles setback.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Sarah Allan

Hamstring

3 weeks

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

Test
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Jade Pregelj

ACL

Season

Ruby Svarc

Calf

1 week
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Marianna Anthony

Knee

1-2 weeks

Harriet Cordner

Hand

Test

Gen Lawson-Tavan

Suspension

Round 6

Paige Trudgeon

Knee

TBC

Daisy Walker

Shoulder

Test
Updated: September 27, 2023

 

Imogen Barnett

Ankle

5-9 weeks

Eliza James

Syndesmosis

Test

Ruby Schleicher

Foot

1-2 weeks

Charlotte Taylor

Knee

2-3 weeks
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Alana Barba

Ankle

5-6 weeks

Sophie Van De Heuvel

Concussion

Test

Lily-Rose Williamson

Foot

3-4 weeks
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Ebony Antonio

Knee

Test

Kiara Bowers

Knee

TBA

Mikayla Morrison

Knee

Season
Updated: October 4, 2023

 

Annabel Johnson

Knee

3-5 weeks

Anna-Rose Kennedy

Foot

3-5 weeks

Rachel Kearns

Knee

Test

Shelley Scott

Calf

Test
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

Season
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Annise Bradfield

Foot and knee

5-6 weeks

Madi Brazendale

Ankle

5-7 weeks

Teagan Germech

Ankle

6 weeks
Updated: September 26, 2023

 

Tegan Cunningham

Hamstring

Test

Mackenzie Eardley

Concussion

Test

Akec Makur Chuot

Knee

Test

Sarah Perkins

Calf

2-3 weeks
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Tayla Harris

Hamstring

Test

Sammie Johnson

Calf

Test
Updated: October 4, 2023

 

Nicole Bresnehan

Syndesmosis

6 weeks

Cassidy Mailer

Thigh

3-4 weeks

Liz McGrath

Concussion

1 week
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Ella Boag

Ankle

2-3 weeks

Indy Tahau

ACL

Season

Julia Teakle

Foot

1-2 weeks
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Sarah D’Arcy

Hamstring

6 weeks

Jess Hosking

Syndesmosis

8 weeks

Meagan Kiely

Back

1 week

Ellie McKenzie

Ankle

2-4 weeks

Bec Miller

Finger

TBC

Lilly Pearce

Toe

1 week

Charley Ryan

Foot

1-2 weeks
Updated: September 27, 2023

 

Bec Ott

Achilles

Season

Hannah Stuart

Knee

Season

Nicola Xenos

Suspension

Round 7
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Kiara Beesley

Knee

TBC

Sarah Ford

Finger

1 week

Jennifer Higgins

ACL

Season

Brooke Lochland

Knee

Test

Kate Reynolds

Foot

TBC
Updated: October 3, 2023

 

Emily Elkington

Concussion

Test

Sarah Lakay

Back

Test
Updated: October 4, 2023

 

Elle Bennetts

ACL

Season

Eleanor Brown

Personal

Indefinite

Gemma Lagioia

Concussion

1 week

Celine Moody

Shoulder

Test
Updated: October 3, 2023