FREMANTLE has not put a timeline on superstar Kiara Bowers' return with the midfielder ruled out of action again this weekend.
After hurting her knee in the round four clash with Essendon, Bowers missed last week with soreness and will also sit out Sunday's match against North Melbourne.
Melbourne forward Tayla Harris will face a fitness test on her hamstring in her bid to take on Adelaide in Saturday's top-of-the-table match, while Crows defender Najwa Allen is expected to play after her own hamstring injury.
St Kilda has ruled Rebecca Ott for the remainder of the season as she recovers from an Achilles setback.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sarah Allan
|
Hamstring
|
3 weeks
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jade Pregelj
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ruby Svarc
|
Calf
|
1 week
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Marianna Anthony
|
Knee
|
1-2 weeks
|
Harriet Cordner
|
Hand
|
Test
|
Gen Lawson-Tavan
|
Suspension
|
Round 6
|
Paige Trudgeon
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Daisy Walker
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|Updated: September 27, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Barnett
|
Ankle
|
5-9 weeks
|
Eliza James
|
Syndesmosis
|
Test
|
Ruby Schleicher
|
Foot
|
1-2 weeks
|
Charlotte Taylor
|
Knee
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Alana Barba
|
Ankle
|
5-6 weeks
|
Sophie Van De Heuvel
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Lily-Rose Williamson
|
Foot
|
3-4 weeks
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ebony Antonio
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Knee
|
TBA
|
Mikayla Morrison
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 4, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Annabel Johnson
|
Knee
|
3-5 weeks
|
Anna-Rose Kennedy
|
Foot
|
3-5 weeks
|
Rachel Kearns
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Shelley Scott
|
Calf
|
Test
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Foot and knee
|
5-6 weeks
|
Madi Brazendale
|
Ankle
|
5-7 weeks
|
Teagan Germech
|
Ankle
|
6 weeks
|Updated: September 26, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Tegan Cunningham
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Mackenzie Eardley
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Akec Makur Chuot
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Sarah Perkins
|
Calf
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Tayla Harris
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Sammie Johnson
|
Calf
|
Test
|Updated: October 4, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicole Bresnehan
|
Syndesmosis
|
6 weeks
|
Cassidy Mailer
|
Thigh
|
3-4 weeks
|
Liz McGrath
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ella Boag
|
Ankle
|
2-3 weeks
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Julia Teakle
|
Foot
|
1-2 weeks
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Sarah D’Arcy
|
Hamstring
|
6 weeks
|
Jess Hosking
|
Syndesmosis
|
8 weeks
|
Meagan Kiely
|
Back
|
1 week
|
Ellie McKenzie
|
Ankle
|
2-4 weeks
|
Bec Miller
|
Finger
|
TBC
|
Lilly Pearce
|
Toe
|
1 week
|
Charley Ryan
|
Foot
|
1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 27, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Bec Ott
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nicola Xenos
|
Suspension
|
Round 7
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Beesley
|
Knee
|
TBC
|
Sarah Ford
|
Finger
|
1 week
|
Jennifer Higgins
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Brooke Lochland
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Kate Reynolds
|
Foot
|
TBC
|Updated: October 3, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Sarah Lakay
|
Back
|
Test
|Updated: October 4, 2023
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Elle Bennetts
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Eleanor Brown
|
Personal
|
Indefinite
|
Gemma Lagioia
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Celine Moody
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|Updated: October 3, 2023