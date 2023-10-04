Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six

Kiara Bowers in action during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE has not put a timeline on superstar Kiara Bowers' return with the midfielder ruled out of action again this weekend.

After hurting her knee in the round four clash with Essendon, Bowers missed last week with soreness and will also sit out Sunday's match against North Melbourne.

Melbourne forward Tayla Harris will face a fitness test on her hamstring in her bid to take on Adelaide in Saturday's top-of-the-table match, while Crows defender Najwa Allen is expected to play after her own hamstring injury.

St Kilda has ruled Rebecca Ott for the remainder of the season as she recovers from an Achilles setback.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round six of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Allan Hamstring 3 weeks Najwa Allen Hamstring Test Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jade Pregelj ACL Season Ruby Svarc Calf 1 week Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marianna Anthony Knee 1-2 weeks Harriet Cordner Hand Test Gen Lawson-Tavan Suspension Round 6 Paige Trudgeon Knee TBC Daisy Walker Shoulder Test Updated: September 27, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Barnett Ankle 5-9 weeks Eliza James Syndesmosis Test Ruby Schleicher Foot 1-2 weeks Charlotte Taylor Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alana Barba Ankle 5-6 weeks Sophie Van De Heuvel Concussion Test Lily-Rose Williamson Foot 3-4 weeks Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ebony Antonio Knee Test Kiara Bowers Knee TBA Mikayla Morrison Knee Season Updated: October 4, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annabel Johnson Knee 3-5 weeks Anna-Rose Kennedy Foot 3-5 weeks Rachel Kearns Knee Test Shelley Scott Calf Test Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Annise Bradfield Foot and knee 5-6 weeks Madi Brazendale Ankle 5-7 weeks Teagan Germech Ankle 6 weeks Updated: September 26, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tegan Cunningham Hamstring Test Mackenzie Eardley Concussion Test Akec Makur Chuot Knee Test Sarah Perkins Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tayla Harris Hamstring Test Sammie Johnson Calf Test Updated: October 4, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Syndesmosis 6 weeks Cassidy Mailer Thigh 3-4 weeks Liz McGrath Concussion 1 week Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ella Boag Ankle 2-3 weeks Indy Tahau ACL Season Julia Teakle Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah D’Arcy Hamstring 6 weeks Jess Hosking Syndesmosis 8 weeks Meagan Kiely Back 1 week Ellie McKenzie Ankle 2-4 weeks Bec Miller Finger TBC Lilly Pearce Toe 1 week Charley Ryan Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: September 27, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bec Ott Achilles Season Hannah Stuart Knee Season Nicola Xenos Suspension Round 7 Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Beesley Knee TBC Sarah Ford Finger 1 week Jennifer Higgins ACL Season Brooke Lochland Knee Test Kate Reynolds Foot TBC Updated: October 3, 2023

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Elkington Concussion Test Sarah Lakay Back Test Updated: October 4, 2023