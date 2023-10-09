Tom Doedee has joined Brisbane after eight seasons with the Crows

Tom Doedee handballs during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GRAND Finalist Brisbane has strengthened its defence with the signing of Tom Doedee from Adelaide on a four-year contract.

The Crows elected not to match the Lions' bid for Doedee, 26, after it was lodged on Monday morning. Adelaide will receive an end of round one compensation pick.

AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable reported in June that Doedee had long been linked to the Lions.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, meaning he won't be available for the early part of the 2024 season.

Brisbane recruiting boss Dom Ambrogio told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that Doedee's history of professionalism in recovering from injury allayed any worries the club might have had about his second knee reconstruction.

Tom Doedee is seen with an injured knee during round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was a consideration but we really back in the fact that we've got a fantastic medical and high performance team. We're really proud of them and the work they've done over the years," Ambrogio said.

"We think that they can help Tom get right. Tom's an absolute professional and he's got a track record of rehabbing from injuries really well."

Doedee will join a Lions backline led by co-captain Harris Andrews and supported by Jack Payne, who missed the Grand Final due to injury, and Darcy Gardiner.

Brisbane received a huge boost on Thursday when AFL.com.au revealed Deven Robertson had re-signed with the Lions, turning down strong interest from West Coast.