Deven Robertson celebrates a goal during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Deven Robertson has decided to stay at the Lions after turning down interest from West Coast.

The midfielder, who played in last week's Grand Final defeat to Collingwood, has mulled his decision throughout the season but will stay at the Lions on a two-year deal through to the end of 2025.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Eagles had shown strong interest in Robertson, putting forward a multi-year deal to lure him west, where he has family links to the club. His uncle is former great Darren Glass.

Robertson played 16 games this season for the Lions, for a career tally of 41 in four seasons with the club.

His commitment means the Lions have re-signed both he and youngster Kai Lohmann despite both having strong pulls back to their home states.