Melbourne is adamant that Harrison Petty will be staying with the club despite interest from rivals

Harrison Petty kicks a goal during the match between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUGHT-AFTER swingman Harrison Petty is "100 per cent" staying at Melbourne despite strong interest from Adelaide, Demons list manager Tim Lamb has declared.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Lamb said his club was focused on ensuring Petty partners with young key forward Jacob van Rooyen for years to come.

"We've had a number of chats with Harrison. We understand Harrison's a really good player – that's why Adelaide would like to get him and that's why we're keeping him," Lamb said.

"100 per cent."



Melbourne's Tim Lamb RULES OUT any Harrison Petty trade.#AFLTrade pic.twitter.com/JV2EWFh0GY — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 16, 2023

Petty, a premiership player as a key back, is currently signed to the end of 2025, when he would become a free agent.

LISTEN Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio from 7am-6pm AEDT weekdays

"He's aware of our position and we'll work to having him not only for the next two years but an extended period after that," Lamb said.

"We see him partnering with Jacob van Rooyen. We're really excited about that partnership."

Petty showed glimpses of prowess as a key forward late in the season – including a bag of six goals against Richmond in round 20 – but suffered a season-ending foot injury the following week.

Learn More 02:17

While the Demons are unwilling to discuss Petty with Adelaide, they still need to deal with the Crows on a trade for small forward Shane McAdam.

Lamb said a future second-round pick remained on offer for McAdam, who averages nearly 1.5 goals per game from 50 AFL outings.

"That's on the table. Adelaide and us are ongoing in those discussions, but we think that's a really fair offer and we're hopeful that gets it done," Lamb said.