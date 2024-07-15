FREMANTLE'S aggressive trade period plans will be aided by the best draft hand in the competition, with the Dockers currently holding two top-10 picks and four inside the first 25.
The Dockers are courting out-of-contract Tiger Liam Baker as well as teammate Shai Bolton, who has four years to run on his deal at Punt Road, as key targets in the coming off-season.
They will do so with three first-round picks, with the indicative draft order after round 18 showing the club currently holds picks No.7 (tied to Collingwood) and No.10 (tied to Port Adelaide). The Dockers also kept their own pick, which is placed at No.14 following their defeat to Hawthorn last round.
Collingwood's selection landed with the Dockers as the centrepiece of the Lachie Schultz deal last off-season, while the Power selection came as part of a picks swap that helped Port seal its quartet of trades last year. The Dockers' fourth selection in the first 25 is tied to St Kilda through the Liam Henry trade last year.
Gold Coast holds three top-20 selections – one tied to the Western Bulldogs, its own and also an end-of-first-round pick from North Melbourne's assistance package – while Sydney also has a Kangaroos assistance package selection and its own first-rounder.
The Dogs, Pies and Power are the only three clubs without a first-round pick heading into the trade period.
Richmond currently holds the No.1 selection, with the Tigers potentially claiming their first wooden spoon since 2007. The Tigers have six selections in the first three rounds and nine in the first four rounds of the draft, which they collected last year to bundle together and offer to clubs needing points to match for father-son and Academy players.
INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BEFORE ROUND 19
ROUND ONE
1 Richmond
2 North Melbourne
3 West Coast
4 St Kilda
5 Adelaide
6 Hawthorn
7 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
8 Gold Coast
9 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)
10 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)
11 Melbourne
12 GWS
13 Essendon
14 Fremantle
15 Brisbane
16 Geelong
17 Carlton
18 Sydney
END OF ROUND ONE
19 Sydney (tied to North Melbourne assistance package)
20 Gold Coast (tied to North Melbourne assistance package)
ROUND TWO
21 Richmond
22 North Melbourne
23 West Coast
24 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
25 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)
26 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
27 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
28 Gold Coast
29 Western Bulldogs
30 Port Adelaide
31 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
32 GWS
33 Essendon
34 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
35 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
36 Geelong
37 Carlton
38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)
ROUND THREE
39 Richmond
40 North Melbourne
41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)
42 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
43 Adelaide
44 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
45 Collingwood
46 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
47 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
48 Port Adelaide
49 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
50 GWS
51 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
52 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
53 Brisbane
54 Geelong
55 GWS (tied to Carlton)
56 Sydney
ROUND FOUR
57 Richmond
58 North Melbourne
59 West Coast
60 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
61 Adelaide
62 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)
63 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)
64 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
65 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
66 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)
67 Melbourne
68 GWS
69 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)
70 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
71 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
72 Geelong
73 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)