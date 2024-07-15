The Dockers hold the best draft hand in the competition after their moves last year

Sam Switkowski and Bailey Banfield celebrate a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S aggressive trade period plans will be aided by the best draft hand in the competition, with the Dockers currently holding two top-10 picks and four inside the first 25.

The Dockers are courting out-of-contract Tiger Liam Baker as well as teammate Shai Bolton, who has four years to run on his deal at Punt Road, as key targets in the coming off-season.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

They will do so with three first-round picks, with the indicative draft order after round 18 showing the club currently holds picks No.7 (tied to Collingwood) and No.10 (tied to Port Adelaide). The Dockers also kept their own pick, which is placed at No.14 following their defeat to Hawthorn last round.

Collingwood's selection landed with the Dockers as the centrepiece of the Lachie Schultz deal last off-season, while the Power selection came as part of a picks swap that helped Port seal its quartet of trades last year. The Dockers' fourth selection in the first 25 is tied to St Kilda through the Liam Henry trade last year.

Gold Coast holds three top-20 selections – one tied to the Western Bulldogs, its own and also an end-of-first-round pick from North Melbourne's assistance package – while Sydney also has a Kangaroos assistance package selection and its own first-rounder.

The Dogs, Pies and Power are the only three clubs without a first-round pick heading into the trade period.

Learn More 25:45

Richmond currently holds the No.1 selection, with the Tigers potentially claiming their first wooden spoon since 2007. The Tigers have six selections in the first three rounds and nine in the first four rounds of the draft, which they collected last year to bundle together and offer to clubs needing points to match for father-son and Academy players.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER BEFORE ROUND 19

ROUND ONE

1 Richmond

2 North Melbourne

3 West Coast

4 St Kilda

5 Adelaide

6 Hawthorn

7 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)

8 Gold Coast

9 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)

10 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)

11 Melbourne

12 GWS

13 Essendon

14 Fremantle

15 Brisbane

16 Geelong

17 Carlton

18 Sydney

END OF ROUND ONE

19 Sydney (tied to North Melbourne assistance package)

20 Gold Coast (tied to North Melbourne assistance package)

ROUND TWO

21 Richmond

22 North Melbourne

23 West Coast

24 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

25 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)

26 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

27 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)

28 Gold Coast

29 Western Bulldogs

30 Port Adelaide

31 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

32 GWS

33 Essendon

34 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

35 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

36 Geelong

37 Carlton

38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)

ROUND THREE

39 Richmond

40 North Melbourne

41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)

42 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)

43 Adelaide

44 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

45 Collingwood

46 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)

47 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)

48 Port Adelaide

49 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)

50 GWS

51 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)

52 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

53 Brisbane

54 Geelong

55 GWS (tied to Carlton)

56 Sydney

ROUND FOUR

57 Richmond

58 North Melbourne

59 West Coast

60 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

61 Adelaide

62 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)

63 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)

64 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)

65 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)

66 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)

67 Melbourne

68 GWS

69 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)

70 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)

71 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

72 Geelong

73 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)