Nathan Schmook runs the rule over the coaching landscape and turns up 10 contenders that West Coast will look at

Jarrad Schofield, Daniel Giansiracusa, Ashley Hansen, Dean Cox and Brett Montgomery. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has promised to cast the net wide in its search for a new coach after formally farewelling premiership coach Adam Simpson on Sunday and starting a seven-game stretch under caretaker Jarrad Schofield.

While Schofield shapes as one of four ex-Eagles who could contend for the permanent job, the commitment to scour the country will bring many others without West Coast pedigree into the frame.

It is also worth remembering how common it is for the eventual appointment to be a surprise after weeks of speculation as contenders enter and exit the race, with premiership coach Craig McRae a recent example at Collingwood.

Some names linked to the role will be ruled out early. Collingwood champion and Grand Final coach Nathan Buckley has said he is enjoying his time away from coaching and it is premature to link him to vacant senior roles. That could change if the fire in his belly returns.

Nathan Buckley (right) with Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir at a Dockers training session at Norwood Oval at Gather Round 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide senior assistant Josh Carr could also take serious convincing to relocate from Adelaide, where he is well settled after two years back at the Power and slated to eventually take over from Ken Hinkley. Carr declined an opportunity last year to go through the process with Richmond.

It leaves the group of ex-Eagles in Dean Cox, Ashley Hansen and Jaymie Graham at the front of the queue if they put their hands up for the job.

They, along with a group of assistant coaches, will enter the spotlight over coming weeks, with AFL.com.au speaking to several coaching figures to learn more about the potential contenders.

Dean Cox (Sydney)

The champion ruckman is the early frontrunner given his reputation, West Coast pedigree and previous working relationship with Eagles CEO Don Pyke, who will play a prominent role in selecting the new coach. A 2006 premiership player with the Eagles, Cox started his coaching apprenticeship as a playing ruck coach in 2014 and graduated to stoppages and midfield coach roles after retiring. He was sought by Geelong before joining the Swans in 2017 and now oversees game strategy and performance. The six-time All Australian and game-changing ruckman looked likely to be an eventual successor to John Longmire in Sydney, but an immediate opportunity at his former club could prove tempting.

Dean Cox during Sydney's game with Fremantle in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jaymie Graham (Fremantle)

Ready for a senior job when the right one presents, Graham was one of the final candidates for the Collingwood job won by Craig McRae and would cross from Justin Longmuir's excellent coaching team at Fremantle. Graham has been in charge of the Dockers' forward line and ball movement, guiding the emergence of young pair Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss in recent seasons. Started his apprenticeship with St Kilda in 2012 as a development coach before returning to West Coast with stints in charge of the defence, forwards in the 2018 flag, and WAFL affiliate East Perth. A teaching degree and professional development opportunities overseas have complemented his coaching experience.

Jaymie Graham addresses his players during Fremantle's clash with GWS in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ash Hansen (Carlton)

A premiership Eagle in 2006 who has gone on to be one of the League's leading assistant coaches, Hansen was elevated from forwards coach at the end of last season to be Michael Voss's senior assistant in 2024. The 41-year-old has held responsibility for training coordination and strategy during his time with the Blues and enhanced his experienced during a 13-year apprenticeship by coaching Footscray to a VFL flag during his time with the Western Bulldogs under Luke Beveridge. Hansen hasn't been rushed in pursuing a senior job, including Richmond's vacancy last year, which was won by Adem Yze. Regarded at Carlton as a strong communicator and manager with a strategic eye.

Ashley Hansen speaks to his players during Carlton's AAMI Community Series game with Melbourne in February 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hayden Skipworth (Collingwood)

Craig McRae's senior assistant has ticked every box in a deliberate build towards becoming a senior coach, taking charge of the Magpies' midfield this season after re-shaping the team's ball-movement in 2022 and stoppages in the 2023 premiership year. Skipworth, who takes charge of the Magpies' program when McRae is away and has some involvement in list management, spent close to a decade with Essendon and built the club's standalone VFL team, which he coached for four years. He moved to Collingwood in 2020 and started as the head of academy before taking up assistant roles. The 41-year-old's efforts to ready himself for senior opportunities have seen him complete leadership courses at Harvard and Columbia Universities, and development opportunities with NBA and English Premier League clubs. Is seen as ready now and would cross from a successful program under McRae.

Hayden Skipworth speaks with Jake Stringer (left) ahead of Collingwood's clash with Essendon in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Giansiracusa (Essendon)

Part of Richmond's shortlist last year, Giansiracusa has diversified his skills under Brad Scott through exposure to the draft, list management and media planning as he builds the expertise required to lead a football program. His credentials as an assistant are well established over 10 years, having led every line, taken charge of Footscray in the VFL, and moved to Essendon to experience a different program. A Level Four graduate, he is completing further leadership training and has continued travelling to learn about other coaching methods, visiting Denmark and Finland to learn about their elite ice hockey programs and education methods. Was the AFL Coaches Association's assistant coach of the year in 2020.

Daniel Giansiracusa speaks to his players during Essendon's pre-season clash with St Kilda in February 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brett Montgomery (Greater Western Sydney)

Over 16 years as an assistant coach, Montgomery has been involved in several successful rebuilds and most recently played a key role in taking the Giants from 16th in 2022 to a preliminary final in the club's first year under Port Adelaide premiership teammate Adam Kingsley. The 51-year-old has been strongly endorsed by Kingsley and is ready to explore senior opportunities. His duties with the Giants include the backline, team defence, and most recently the club's leadership program, which is designed to foster team connection, culture, and personal growth. Has held previous roles with Carlton, the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide.

GWS assistant Brett Montgomery ahead of their Opening Round game against Collingwood in 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Jarrad Schofield (West Coast)

The Eagles' caretaker has seven games in the hot seat to further his case after being chosen to take over from Simpson this week. Schofield's apprenticeship is one of the more diverse among the contenders, starting at WAFL colts level at Subiaco before winning three premierships from five Grand Finals as the Lions' league coach. He blends a hard edge and accountable style with strong relationships and a personal touch. He is also viewed by colleagues as a sharp tactician after roles as Port Adelaide's midfield coach and the Eagles' strategy and stoppages coach. The 49-year-old, who won a premiership with the Power in 2004 and has an eagle eye for the little details, has excellent relationships with West Coast's young players and brings a clean slate to the list having joined after the 2018 premiership era.

Jarrad Schofield addresses players during West Coast's clash with Brisbane on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Troy Chaplin (Melbourne)

Among the game's leading assistants, Chaplin wasn't involved in the Richmond process last year but is keen and ready to be a senior coach when the right opportunity presents. Time will tell if the West Coast job fits the bill, but the former Port Adelaide and Tigers defender has a resume that stacks up after being named the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year in 2022. Chaplin's work as Melbourne's backline coach, including for the 2021 flag, has added to his credentials, while he has furthered his coaching knowledge through Stanford University and A-League club Melbourne City. Training design and strategy have been shared responsibilities at the Demons, who helped Adem Yze take the step up to senior coaching last year.

Troy Chaplin addresses his players during Melbourne's clash with Richmond in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Carr (Port Adelaide)

While the Power assistant would be among the frontrunners for the Eagles job if he made himself available, it is more likely he will stay settled in Adelaide rather than returning to WA, where he spent part of his playing and coaching careers. Carr has been Ken Hinkley's deputy for the past two seasons and is slated to eventually take over from the 12-year coach. The former Fremantle and Power premiership tagger, who did not go through the Richmond process last year, has been building his resume for 14 years after starting with the Power as an assistant in 2011. He was crucial in shaping the Dockers' young midfield under Justin Longmuir and has coached his own team at SANFL level, leading North Adelaide to a premiership in 2018.

Josh Carr speaks to players during Port Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Matthew Boyd (Fremantle)

Not often mentioned among senior coaching candidates, Boyd has enhanced his reputation in a strong Fremantle coaching team and has helped a young backline navigate an injury-hit 2024 season. The Bulldogs premiership player and former club captain worked in development at Collingwood during the 2018 Grand Final season and crossed to the Dockers as an assistant coach under Justin Longmuir at the end of 2020. The Dockers have ranked second for points against this season, despite losing their three most experienced key defenders at different stages, and built an organised, difficult to penetrate team defence.