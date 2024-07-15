Lawson Humphries in action during the R18 match between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG on July 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Lawson Humphries has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 18 after an impressive start to his career.

Humphries, pick No.63 in last year's draft, was excellent again in the Cats' 20-point win over Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.

The defender had 23 disposals and 13 marks in his third AFL game, having made his debut against Essendon in round 16.

Humphries had put together several good VFL performances before earning his senior chance with the Cats.

He is shaping as one of the steals of last year's draft, having been taken with the second last pick overall.

Learn More 01:37

Geelong (11-6) climbed into third on the ladder thanks to the win over the Magpies.

Chris Scott's team faces another big game this week, hosting the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)

R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)

R16: Will Graham (Gold Coast)

R17: Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

R18: Lawson Humphries (Geelong)