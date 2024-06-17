Harvey Thomas celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney young gun Harvey Thomas has been rewarded for a strong campaign so far with the round 14 Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

The small forward, a Giants Academy product taken with pick No.59 in last year's draft, had another impressive performance in Sunday's win over Port Adelaide.

Thomas finished with 15 disposals, five tackles and a goal in the Giants' 22-point victory.

The 18-year-old left-footer has played 13 games for the Giants this season, averaging 11.7 disposals and 3.1 tackles per game.

Thomas is the Giants' first Rising Star nominee for 2024, and first since Finn Callaghan in round seven last year.

Sunday's win over the Power was important for the Giants, who jumped into fifth on the ladder with an 8-5 record ahead of a huge Sydney derby against the Swans on Saturday.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)