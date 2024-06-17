Jeremy Sharp is yet to fully move on from his late miss against the Magpies as the Docker prepares for a clash against his former club

Jeremy Sharp marks the ball during Walyalup's clash against Collingwood in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE wingman Jeremy Sharp says he's still ruing his costly late miss against Collingwood, but he'll have plenty of distractions this week as he prepares to take on his former Gold Coast mates.

Three weeks ago, the Dockers stormed from 25 points down in the final quarter against Collingwood to put themselves within striking range of victory.

Sharp had the chance to win the game, but his 25m shot on the run with 47 seconds remaining narrowly missed.

It proved to be the final shot of the game, with the match ending in a dramatic draw.

"It was quite a surreal moment. I'm still thinking about it to be honest," Sharp said.

"I would have loved to have kicked that one. But that's footy. The team was great for me after missing that shot.

Learn More 19:30

"Let's hope the next opportunity I get I kick it, because I'm sure that feeling would be quite incredible."

Sharp has been a revelation since arriving at Fremantle at the end of last year.

The 22-year-old managed just 23 games across four seasons at the Suns, and he was frozen out completely last year in Stuart Dew's final season as coach.

New Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick tried to convince Sharp to stay, but the speedy wingman was keen to return home to Perth and link up with Fremantle's talent-laden squad.

Learn More 08:48

It's a decision Sharp is glad he made, with the 189cm running machine thriving across his 13 games this year.

Sharp is particularly looking forward to Sunday's home match against Gold Coast, and the banter with his former teammates has already begun.

"I can't wait. It's one I pencilled in earlier in the year," Sharp said.

"I've had a few messages from my best mate Wil Powell.

Learn More 04:50

"I get to face up on him, and I can't wait. I'm sure there'll be words exchanged on the field.

"For now it's all friendly, but I'm sure they'll start heating up through the week."

Sunday's match will mark Powell's return from a five-match suspension.

Powell was handed the hefty ban for homophobic slur during Gold Coast's 34-point loss to Brisbane on May 5.

"It was tough for him," Sharp said of the suspension.

Wil Powell in action during Gold Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's just had a young kid, so he's been able to spend a lot of time with his young family.

"He's also been able to focus on his body and getting that all right again.

"I'm sure he'll be hungry and ready to play again, back in his home state."

Fremantle is aiming to rebound from Saturday's insipid 67-point loss to the Western Bulldogs, which came just a fortnight after the Dockers thumped Melbourne by 92 points.

Sharp gathered a season-low four disposals against the Bulldogs, and conceded Fremantle's pressure, hunger and contest work weren't up to scratch.