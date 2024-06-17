The coaches' votes are in for the round 14 games

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli has surged into the top three in the AFLCA's Champion Player award, while Greater Western Sydney's Toby Bedford has been given 10 votes for his tagging role on Port Adelaide's Zak Butters.

Bontempelli was one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes from round 14, along with Bedford, Sydney's Joel Amartey and Hawthorn's James Sicily, after his stunning performance against Fremantle on Saturday.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The Bulldogs skipper has moved to 63 votes for the season, behind only Collingwood's Nick Daicos (74) and Sydney's Isaac Heeney (85).

Daicos (seven votes) and Heeney (five) also added to their tallies on the weekend.

Both Daicos and Bontempelli will have the bye in round 15, giving Heeney a chance to extend his lead at the top.

Bedford was rewarded for his excellent shutdown job on Butters in the Giants' win over the Power on Sunday, with the GWS player also picking up 16 touches and a goal.

Learn More 19:30

Brisbane v St Kilda

9 Joe Daniher (BL)

7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

5 Dayne Zorko (BL)

5 Jack Higgins (STK)

4 Jarrod Berry (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:09 Mini-Match: Brisbane v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Lions and Saints clash in round 14

05:44 Full post-match, R14: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 14’s match against St Kilda

05:34 Full post-match, R14: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 14’s match against Brisbane

01:18 The Joe show delivers high-five in exciting win Joe Daniher shines with five goals as the Lions continue their revival

06:54 Highlights: Brisbane v St Kilda The Lions and Saints clash in round 14

00:39 Henry’s electric double gets Saints fired up St Kilda recruit Liam Henry comes up with two huge majors in the final term as his side mounts an impressive comeback

00:42 Lohmann becomes the go-to man with slick strike Kai Lohmann threads the needle and earns a timely major to calm the storm

00:38 Butler’s epic run and mow down on speedy Bailey Dan Butler refuses to give up on the chase and is rewarded with a stunning run-down tackle on Zac Bailey

00:56 Higgins hat-trick gives Saints some spark Jack Higgins brilliantly pops up for three goals in the term to breathe life into St Kilda

00:38 McCluggage magic strikes twice as Lions look on Brisbane runs riot in the first term as Hugh McCluggage chimes in with two flashy goals

00:55 Butler trips up: Saints small reported for lunging effort Dan Butler goes in the book after appearing to trip Ryan Lester following a gut-busting chase

00:37 Daniher’s dazzling clunk capped off in style Joe Daniher rises for a super speccy before finishing from a tough angle to earn an eye-catching opener

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Bailey Dale (WB)

5 Adam Treloar (WB)

4 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Lachie Bramble (WB)

1 Rory Lobb (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:13 Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 14

13:09 Full post-match, R14: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 14’s match against Fremantle

07:39 Full post-match, R14: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 14’s match against Western Bulldogs

01:46 Box-office Bont dishes up three in memorable show Marcus Bontempelli is a class above in his side’s dominant victory with three goals and a handful of assists

06:55 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle The Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 14

00:51 Slick Dog makes late bid for Euros after gun Docker’s injury scare Harvey Gallagher conjures an outrageous soccer finish moments after Hayden Young appears to hurt his leg in a tackle

00:37 Lobb dobs one with sneaky toe in goalsquare Rory Lobb scores his second goal of the term after a fortuitous spillage allows him to quickly get boot to ball

00:47 Jamarra joins party with two towering clunks The Bulldogs continue to run riot as Jamarra Ugle-Hagan stands tall to earn consecutive goals

00:50 Bont lifts the roof after stunning Freo’s best defenders An outnumbered Marcus Bontempelli somehow manages to spin out of the contest and conjure a ridiculous snap

00:39 West works home crowd with sweet pair in milestone match Rhylee West snares a couple of gems in his 50th game of AFL to get the Bulldogs faithful up and about

00:45 Speedy Sturt wins the race in exhilarating goal Fremantle streams forward with pace as Sam Sturt produces his second major in style

00:45 Returning Dogs lead the way with first two Cody Weightman and Ed Richards both contribute an early goal on their return from injury

Richmond v Hawthorn

10 James Sicily (HAW)

8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

3 Joshua Weddle (HAW)

3 Mabior Chol (HAW)

3 Tim Taranto (RICH)

3 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:49 Mini-Match: Richmond v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Tigers and Hawks clash in round 14

12:11 Full post-match, R14: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 14’s match against Richmond

08:35 Full post-match, R14: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 14’s match against Hawthorn

06:42 Highlights: Richmond v Hawthorn The Tigers and Hawks clash in round 14

03:57 'Love this club more than anything': Dusty's 300th recap All the action from Dustin Martin's milestone match in front of an adoring Tiger Army

00:55 No love lost as scuffle breaks out to end third term Players from both sides don't take a backwards step as a mini melee breaks out on the siren

00:38 The Wizard pops up before cheeky celebration Nick Watson slots one right in front of goal before silencing the crowd

00:25 Moore brings Brown down in sling tackle Hawthorn’s Dylan Moore may find himself in hot water after this strong tackle on Tigers youngster Tom Brown

00:47 Hawks hit back with Newcombe power and precision Jai Newcombe shows plenty of class with a brilliant goal out of the contest

00:41 Taranto strikes it pure with insane boundary finish Tim Taranto makes the footy work back to perfection with a brilliant goal from a tight angle

00:50 It had to be Dusty: ‘G rocked by Martin’s magical opener Dustin Martin brings the Tigers faithful to their feet after slotting the game’s first goal in his 300th

Adelaide v Sydney

10 Joel Amartey (SYD)

8 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

5 Errol Gulden (SYD)

2 James Rowbottom (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:06 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Sydney Extended highlights of the Crows and Swans clash in round 14

12:15 Full post-match, R14: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 14’s match against Sydney

07:28 Full post-match, R14: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 14’s match against Adelaide

02:53 On cloud nine: Amartey ascends to new heights Joel Amartey catches fire and notches a remarkable nine goals in a performance to remember

06:51 Highlights: Adelaide v Sydney The Crows and Swans clash in round 14

00:23 Is Fogarty in trouble for this late hit on Heeney? Darcy Fogarty collects Isaac Heeney late and makes heavy contact with the star Swan

00:42 Amartey running rampant with devastating double Joel Amartey continues his incredible performance with two more goals to get Sydney in front for the first time

00:33 Raging Amartey party keeping Swans alive Joel Amartey produces a massive team-lifting goal right before half-time to remarkably bring up his fourth for the term

00:33 Rankine's class on display with sizzling snap Izak Rankine tears through the pack and nails a stunning major after getting away from Isaac Heeney in the contest

00:36 Chad fires up his Swans with important major Chad Warner kicks a crucial goal in the late stages of the first quarter and lifts his team

00:38 Sholl's electrifying snap stuns Swans early Lachlan Sholl nails a stellar goal after evading multiple defenders to continue the Crows’ hot start

North Melbourne v Collingwood

8 Bobby Hill (COLL)

8 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

7 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 George Wardlaw (NMFC)

1 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:00 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 14

09:55 Full post-match, R14: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 14’s match against North Melbourne

13:10 Full post-match, R14: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 14’s match against Collingwood

06:57 Highlights: North Melbourne v Collingwood The Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 14

03:05 Last two mins: Pies win as Roo's late shot drifts wide Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Collingwood's one-point win over North Melbourne

00:47 Pies get cooking as McCreery ripper electrifies faithful Beau McCreery drills a brilliant running finish as Collingwood surges back into the match

00:30 Dawson in hot water after high hit on Crisp Kallan Dawson opts to bump and makes high contact with the head of Jack Crisp

00:37 Phillips' super sizzler a huge reason to smile Will Phillips drills through an awesome arrow after being a late inclusion

00:33 Maynard's brutal boundary tackle brings him into question Brayden Maynard is penalised for this tackle on Tom Powell

00:34 Spectacular Bobby hits the roof in massive MOTY contender Bobby Hill gets unbelievably high to take an outrageous contender for Mark of the Year

00:38 Pies get rolling through pair of beautiful benders Jack Crisp and Will Hoskin-Elliott snap through classy finishes to cut the margin

01:00 Colossal Larkey proving a handful with lightning hat-trick Nick Larkey slots three majors in quick time to get North Melbourne flying early

00:30 Curtis' crumbing cracker a hot Roos start Paul Curtis roves at pace and finds a gap to drill North Melbourne's third major

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide

10 Toby Bedford (GWS)

8 Josh Kelly (GWS)

5 Dan Houston (PORT)

3 Callan Ward (GWS)

2 Kieren Briggs (GWS)

1 Brent Daniels (GWS)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:06 Mini-Match: GWS v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Giants and Power clash in round 14

07:18 Full post-match, R14: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 14’s match against Port Adelaide

04:09 Full post-match, R14: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 14’s match against GWS

06:12 Highlights: GWS v Port Adelaide The Giants and Power clash in round 14

00:37 Kelly's classy strike puts nail in Port coffin Josh Kelly curls through a wonderful finish on his return in the final term

00:33 Insane Bedford flash a piece of magic Toby Bedford hits the footy at pace and snaps a beauty in his 50th game

00:32 Daniels works ridiculous angle with bending gem Brent Daniels collects the tap and bursts away to kick a magnificent boundary major

00:30 Brown's fancy footwork provides a Giant spark Callum Brown gets his side rolling after an eye-catching dancing finish

00:32 Georgiades opens candy shop as Power surge early Mitch Georgiades gathers at pace and side-steps his way to a classy finish

00:36 Toby curler denied after contentious score review Toby Greene's snap is ruled out after a score review determined it deflected off Darcy Byrne-Jones

00:34 Is Butters in trouble for this contact on Green? Zak Butters is penalised after making contact with the face of Tom Green

LEADERBOARD

85 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

74 Nick Daicos (COLL)

63 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

59 Caleb Serong (FRE)

55 Chad Warner (SYD)

53 Errol Gulden (SYD)

51 Zach Merrett (ESS)

50 Max Gawn (MELB)

49 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

48 Adam Treloar (WB)

46 Sam Walsh (CARL)

45 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

45 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

43 Zak Butters (PORT)

43 Lachie Neale (BL)

41 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

40 Max Holmes (GEEL)

36 Christian Petracca (MELB)

36 Elliot Yeo (WCE)