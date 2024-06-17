WESTERN Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli has surged into the top three in the AFLCA's Champion Player award, while Greater Western Sydney's Toby Bedford has been given 10 votes for his tagging role on Port Adelaide's Zak Butters.
Bontempelli was one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes from round 14, along with Bedford, Sydney's Joel Amartey and Hawthorn's James Sicily, after his stunning performance against Fremantle on Saturday.
The Bulldogs skipper has moved to 63 votes for the season, behind only Collingwood's Nick Daicos (74) and Sydney's Isaac Heeney (85).
Daicos (seven votes) and Heeney (five) also added to their tallies on the weekend.
Both Daicos and Bontempelli will have the bye in round 15, giving Heeney a chance to extend his lead at the top.
Bedford was rewarded for his excellent shutdown job on Butters in the Giants' win over the Power on Sunday, with the GWS player also picking up 16 touches and a goal.
Brisbane v St Kilda
9 Joe Daniher (BL)
7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
5 Dayne Zorko (BL)
5 Jack Higgins (STK)
4 Jarrod Berry (BL)
Western Bulldogs v Fremantle
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Bailey Dale (WB)
5 Adam Treloar (WB)
4 Tom Liberatore (WB)
3 Lachie Bramble (WB)
1 Rory Lobb (WB)
Richmond v Hawthorn
10 James Sicily (HAW)
8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
3 Joshua Weddle (HAW)
3 Mabior Chol (HAW)
3 Tim Taranto (RICH)
3 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
Adelaide v Sydney
10 Joel Amartey (SYD)
8 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)
2 James Rowbottom (SYD)
North Melbourne v Collingwood
8 Bobby Hill (COLL)
8 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
7 Nick Daicos (COLL)
5 George Wardlaw (NMFC)
1 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
1 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide
10 Toby Bedford (GWS)
8 Josh Kelly (GWS)
5 Dan Houston (PORT)
3 Callan Ward (GWS)
2 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
1 Brent Daniels (GWS)
1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
LEADERBOARD
85 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
74 Nick Daicos (COLL)
63 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
59 Caleb Serong (FRE)
55 Chad Warner (SYD)
53 Errol Gulden (SYD)
51 Zach Merrett (ESS)
50 Max Gawn (MELB)
49 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
48 Adam Treloar (WB)
46 Sam Walsh (CARL)
45 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
45 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
43 Zak Butters (PORT)
43 Lachie Neale (BL)
41 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
40 Max Holmes (GEEL)
36 Christian Petracca (MELB)
36 Elliot Yeo (WCE)