Power forward Charlie Dixon has learned his fate for a bump in the SANFL

Charlie Dixon in action during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide veteran Charlie Dixon has been offered a three-match ban for his bump on West Adelaide's Jordan White in the SANFL on Saturday.

Dixon, dropped from the senior side, bumped White during the second quarter of the Power's 20-point win.

The forward was charged with rough conduct, with the incident graded as careless conduct, high contact and severe impact, leading to a three-game suspension.

Dixon must advise of his plea by Tuesday morning.

The 33-year-old had nine disposals, nine hitouts and kicked two goals in the Power's SANFL win.

But he now faces a stint on the sidelines in what would be a blow to his chances of breaking back into the senior side.





Without Dixon, Port suffered a 22-point loss to Greater Western Sydney in the AFL on Sunday.

The Power are 8-5 and seventh on the ladder ahead of hosting Brisbane on Saturday.