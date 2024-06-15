Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

Mitch Lewis, Brodie Smith, Charlie Dixon. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday June 15, 3.10pm ACST

Brodie Smith made a bright start to Adelaide's 53-point loss to Woodville-West Torrens before suffering an injury.

Smith, dropped from the senior side this week, had seven disposals before suffering a suspected leg injury in a contest on the wing in the first quarter.

Zac Taylor had 26 disposals, three clearances and kicked a goal for the Crows as he pushes for an AFL debut.

Ruckman Reilly O'Brien is fighting hard for a recall and had 21 disposals and 35 hitouts in a dominant display.

Oscar Ryan (22 disposals) and Luke Pedlar (19 and seven tackles) were also good.

Daniel Curtin finished with 17 touches, Charlie Edwards had 14 and six clearances and Karl Gallagher kicked two goals from his nine disposals.

Lachlan Gollant, Chris Burgess and Ned McHenry each kicked one goal.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sandringham at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday June 15, 11.05am AEST

Luke Lloyd impressed as Brisbane recorded a 57-point win over Sandringham on Saturday.

Taken with pick No.42 in last year's draft, Lloyd had 22 disposals, 14 marks and kicked three goals.

Henry Smith (14 disposals and three goals), Harry Sharp (13 and three) and Jarryd Lyons (18 and three) also hit the scoreboard strongly.

How did he do that?



Jarryd Lyons casually dribbling it through his opponent's legs 🦁



How did he do that?

Jarryd Lyons casually dribbling it through his opponent's legs 🦁

Darragh Joyce (31 disposals and 15 marks) was busy and Jaxon Prior (28 and eight) also got plenty of the ball.

James Tunstill was strong with 23 touches, Reece Torrent had 22 and 11 marks and Deven Robertson gathered 23 with seven tackles and five clearances.

Shadeau Brain (21 disposals and 12 marks), Luke Beecken (23) and Will McLachlan (18) also played well.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at AIA Centre, Sunday June 16, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 15, 1.10pm AWST

Neil Erasmus was a strong performer in Peel's 44-point win over Perth on Saturday.

Erasmus had 25 disposals and six tackles as Peel ran away a strong victor courtesy of a five-goal last quarter.

Will Brodie was characteristically busy with 32 disposals and a goal, while Corey Wagner had 26 touches.

Forward Matt Taberner had his chances, finishing with 1.3 from 16 disposals and six marks.

Ethan Hughes (15 disposals), Hugh Davies (13), Tom Emmett (13 and a goal) and Ethan Stanley (12) were also solid.

Liam Reidy had a dominant game in the ruck with 54 hitouts to go with his eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Port Melbourne at Blacktown ISP, Sunday June 16, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Box Hill at Swinburne Centre, Saturday June 15, 12.05pm AEST

Key forward Mitch Lewis made a successful return from injury as Box Hill overpowered Richmond by 37 points.

Playing his first game since Easter Monday due to a knee problem, Lewis played the first half of the game and gathered eight disposals and kicked a goal in a promising display.

Defender Seamus Mitchell responded to his axing with a best-on-ground performance, notching up 34 disposals and 14 marks.

Josh Ward (33 and a goal), Henry Hustwaite (32) and Harry Morrison (34) also got plenty of the ball as they look to push their way back into the senior side.

Mid-season signing Jasper Scaife impressed again with three goals from 14 touches and seven marks, and small forward Josh Bennetts kicked two majors from 21 disposals.

Finn Maginness also had an excellent day with 31 touches and Jai Serong was solid in defence with 18 disposals, as was Denver Grainger-Barras (15 and nine marks).

Ruck/forward Max Ramsden left the ground with an ankle injury in the first half.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v North Melbourne at AIA Centre, Sunday June 16, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v West Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday June 15, 2.10pm ACST

A four-goal haul from key forward Thomas Scully has steered Port Adelaide to a 20-point win over West Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

After Ken Hinkley made a statement at the selection table this week, dropping Jeremy Finlayson, Charlie Dixon and Lachie Jones from the top side, the trio responded as expected with solid showings at the lower level.

Finlayson was one of his side's best, finishing with 24 disposals, seven marks, six clearances and one goal, Dixon kicked two goals from his nine touches, and Jones collected 18 disposals, seven marks and two clearances.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet was outstanding, notching a game-high 43 hitouts along with seven clearances and five tackles.

Hugh Jackson was busy with 13 touches, seven marks and a goal, while defenders Tom Clurey (15 disposals, six marks) and Tom McCallum (12, six) were strong down back.

Logan Evans (13 disposals, five marks) also contributed one goal, and Kyle Marshall (nine disposals) and Tom Anastasopoulos (nine) played their part.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Box Hill at Swinburne Centre, Saturday June 15, 12.05pm AEST

Richmond was outclassed by a slick Box Hill outfit in its 37-point loss on Saturday afternoon.

Midfielder Sam Banks put his hand up for another chance at the top level with a solid 20-disposal, nine-mark outing, while ruckman Oliver Hayes-Brown dominated with a game-high 27 hitouts and seven clearances.

Tall defender Jacob Blight found plenty of the ball, finishing with 18 touches and nine marks, Kaleb Smith was equally as prominent with 20 disposals and six marks, and Campbell Gray provided Hayes-Brown with solid support, notching nine hitouts to go with his one goal and five marks.

Steely Green (nine disposals) and Jacob Bauer (seven) kicked a goal apiece, while James Trezise (13 disposals) and Matthew Coulthard (three) did their bit.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sandringham at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday June 15, 11.05am AEST

Mattaes Phillipou produced a strong performance in Sandringham's 57-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

Phillipou was a standout for the Zebras, finishing with 24 disposals, eight clearances and a goal in a heavy loss.

Mid-season recruit Max Hall hit the scoreboard with three goals from 16 disposals and Tim Membrey kicked two majors from his four touches.

Saints and Zebras fans will love seeing this 😍



Max Hall works through congestion for a great goal.



Saints and Zebras fans will love seeing this 😍

Max Hall works through congestion for a great goal.

Max Heath had a good game in the ruck with 19 disposals, 24 hitouts and eight clearances, while Ryan Byrnes was busy with 25 touches.

Ben Paton gathered 25 disposals, Hugo Garcia had 18 and nine tackles and Cooper Sharman kicked one goal from eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sydney at Whitten Oval, Saturday June 15, 11.05am AEST

Joel Hamling made an impact up forward as Sydney beat Footscray by 27 points on Saturday.

Hamling moved onto 19 goals for the season as he booted four majors from 14 disposals in the Swans' win.

Aaron Francis (25 disposals and 10 marks) was busy and only inaccuracy cost Peter Ladhams a bigger game as he kicked 0.4 from 19 disposals.

Lachlan McAndrew had nine disposals and 23 hitouts, Corey Warner kicked one goal from 21 touches and Jaiden Magor also gathered 21 disposals.

Caleb Mitchell (24 disposals and a goal), Caiden Cleary (19 and one), Jacob Konstanty (17 and one) and father-son recruit Indhi Kirk (13) were also good.

Caleb Mitchell drops an absolute bomb 💣



Caleb Mitchell drops an absolute bomb 💣

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Sydney at Whitten Oval, Saturday June 15, 11.05am AEST

Top-of-the-table Footscray fell 27 points short against 10th placed Sydney at home on Saturday afternoon.

Midfielder Oskar Baker had the ball on a string with a game-high 32 touches, seven marks and two clearances, while Caleb Poulter was equally as busy with 26 disposals, six marks and three clearances.

Small forward Riley Garcia responded to his omission from the top-tier side with a damaging 31 touches, eight tackles and nine clearances to be among the Bulldogs' better players

Also omitted from the Luke Beveridge's side this week, midfielder Lachie McNeil kicked one goal from his 10 touches.

Jedd Busslinger (22 disposals, nine marks) was busy down back, Arthur Jones (seven tackles, eight disposals) did his bit, while Charlie Clarke and mid-season draftee Kelsey Rypstra each finished with one goal.

Ruckman Lachlan Smith was busy with 21 hitouts and three clearances.