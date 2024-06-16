Max Rohr and Kayle Gerreyn combined for seven goals in WA's big win over SA

Charlie Banfield and Kayle Gerreyn celebrate a goal during Western Australia's clash against South Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Australia's tall forwards Max Rohr and Kayle Gerreyn have combined for seven goals in their side's rout of South Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Championships.

Rohr kicked four goals and Gerreyn booted three to lead Western Australia to its first win of the national carnival, beating South Australia 18.7 (115) to 6.12 (48) at Alberton Oval on Sunday.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA v WESTERN AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

The key-position pair were dominant and showed their draft wares, with Rohr overlooked at last year's draft but returning as an over-ager and Gerreyn being eyed as a potential recruit as clubs consider tall talent.

Luke Urquhart was consistent for Western Australia with 19 disposals, seven clearances and 11 inside 50s while Bo Allan, returning to the team after a back injury saw him miss the start of his state's under-18 championships, collected 19 disposals and six tackles.

Previous Next 01:10 Dodson dominates in ruck department Alex Dodson shows plenty of promise in the ruck with 20 disposals to go alongside some handy marks

01:46 Camporeale twins continue to rack up footy Father-son prospects Lucas Camporeale (29 touches) and Ben Camporeale (23 touches) never stop working for SA in exciting signs for Blues fans

00:51 Bowman turns showman with trio of goals Ned Bowman stands tall for South Australia with three goals in an otherwise tough outing for his side

01:53 Rohr and Gerreyn combine for seven Max Rohr (four goals) and Kayle Gerreyn (three goals) have a day out in their side’s monstrous win over SA

05:39 U18 Boys National Champs Highlights: SA v WA South Australia and Western Australia clash in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

00:43 Koby gets crafty with backflip celebration WA continues to run riot as Koby Evans adds another to the tally before executing an eye-catching move to celebrate

00:32 Crumbs like a Champion: Malakai makes it look easy Malakai Champion shows his exciting potential around the goals with this classy snap on the left

00:29 Rohr talent: Max impact with two in a minute Max Rohr delivers a couple of crafty majors in quick time for WA

Fred Rodriguez gathered a team-high 22 disposals and Charlie Burke and Hamish Davis both chipped in with two goals in consistent displays.

Western Australia set up the win with a six goal to one first term and finished with six goals in the final term to win convincingly, coming after its loss to the Allies earlier in the carnival.

It was the second defeat in two weeks for South Australia, with the disappointing performance seeing it struggle to hit the scoreboard despite registering more inside-50 entries (44 to 43) than Western Australia.

Lucas Camporeale, who is tied to the Blues along with twin brother Ben as father-son selections this year, picked up a game-high 29 disposals and five rebound 50s to show his run and carry, while Phoenix Hargrave had 27 disposals and eight inside 50s to be a strong contributor throughout.

Exciting ruck prospect Alex Dodson again showed his potential with 20 disposals, five clearances and 22 hitouts in another athletic display as he weighs up a basketball career alongside his football talents.

Likely top-10 pick Sid Draper had 19 touches, while lively small forward Ned Bowman kicked three goals.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 1.2 3.6 4.9 6.12 (48)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 6.3 9.4 12.6 18.7 (115)

Goals

South Australia: Bowman 3, Bradley 2, Newton

Western Australia: Rohr 4, Gerreyn 3, Evans 2, Davis 2, Burke 2, Angove, Banfield, Champion, Hayes, Kelly