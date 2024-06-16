WESTERN Australia's tall forwards Max Rohr and Kayle Gerreyn have combined for seven goals in their side's rout of South Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Championships.
Rohr kicked four goals and Gerreyn booted three to lead Western Australia to its first win of the national carnival, beating South Australia 18.7 (115) to 6.12 (48) at Alberton Oval on Sunday.
The key-position pair were dominant and showed their draft wares, with Rohr overlooked at last year's draft but returning as an over-ager and Gerreyn being eyed as a potential recruit as clubs consider tall talent.
Luke Urquhart was consistent for Western Australia with 19 disposals, seven clearances and 11 inside 50s while Bo Allan, returning to the team after a back injury saw him miss the start of his state's under-18 championships, collected 19 disposals and six tackles.
Fred Rodriguez gathered a team-high 22 disposals and Charlie Burke and Hamish Davis both chipped in with two goals in consistent displays.
Western Australia set up the win with a six goal to one first term and finished with six goals in the final term to win convincingly, coming after its loss to the Allies earlier in the carnival.
It was the second defeat in two weeks for South Australia, with the disappointing performance seeing it struggle to hit the scoreboard despite registering more inside-50 entries (44 to 43) than Western Australia.
Lucas Camporeale, who is tied to the Blues along with twin brother Ben as father-son selections this year, picked up a game-high 29 disposals and five rebound 50s to show his run and carry, while Phoenix Hargrave had 27 disposals and eight inside 50s to be a strong contributor throughout.
Exciting ruck prospect Alex Dodson again showed his potential with 20 disposals, five clearances and 22 hitouts in another athletic display as he weighs up a basketball career alongside his football talents.
Likely top-10 pick Sid Draper had 19 touches, while lively small forward Ned Bowman kicked three goals.
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 1.2 3.6 4.9 6.12 (48)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA 6.3 9.4 12.6 18.7 (115)
Goals
South Australia: Bowman 3, Bradley 2, Newton
Western Australia: Rohr 4, Gerreyn 3, Evans 2, Davis 2, Burke 2, Angove, Banfield, Champion, Hayes, Kelly