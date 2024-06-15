You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during the round two match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG, March 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Ladder-leading Footscray will look to bounce back from its first loss of the 2024 VFL season when it takes on Sydney on Saturday morning, while Brisbane hosts Sandringham and Richmond takes on Box Hill in other important matches.

There are four VFL games on Sunday, including Collingwood's clash with North Melbourne and Coburg hosting Southport.

We're at the business end of the VFLW season with only two home and away rounds remaining as teams vie for a spot in finals. Top-of-the-table Williamstown hosts Essendon in the first match on Saturday, while North Melbourne v Box Hill and Western Bulldogs v Casey Demons are other huge clashes.

There are only three matches in the WAFL this weekend, including a high-stakes clash between fifth-placed Swan Districts and third-placed South Fremantle.

There are also three encounters in the SANFL, including Central District v South Adelaide and Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 12

Saturday, June 15

Brisbane v Sandringham, Brighton Homes Arena, 11.05am AEST

Footscray v Sydney, Whitten Oval, 11.05am AEST

Richmond v Box Hill, Swinburne Centre, 12.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 16

Collingwood v North Melbourne, AIA Centre, 11.05am AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Port Melbourne, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST

Coburg v Southport, Piranha Park, 12.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Northern Bullants, DSV Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 13

Saturday, June 15

Williamstown v Essendon, DSV Stadium, 10.30am AEST

Geelong v Port Melbourne, Deakin University, Geelong, 12pm AEST

North Melbourne v Box Hill, Arden Street Oval, 2pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v Casey Demons, Whitten Oval, 3.30pm AEST

Sunday, June 16

Collingwood v Darebin, Genis Steel Oval, 11.05am AEST

Carlton v Southern Saints, Ikon Park, 12pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 10

Saturday, June 15

Central District v South Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 1.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v West Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 11

Saturday, June 15

Peel Thunder v Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 1.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v South Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST

Sunday, June 16

East Fremantle v Subiaco, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.30pm AWST