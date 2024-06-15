SA and WA face off in the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Boys National Championships on Sunday

Ben Camporeale and Malakai Champion in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when South Australia hosts Western Australia at Alberton Oval from 10.05am ACST.

Father-son prospects Ben and Lucas Camporeale (both Carlton), and Tyler Welsh (Adelaide), who kicked four goals in a narrow loss to Vic Country, will turn out for SA, along with potential top-five draft pick Sid Draper.

West Coast and AFL Academy member Malakai Champion, who was lively with 2.2 in WA's last outing against the Allies, is another to watch.

U18s SCORES AND STATS Check out our new U18s match centre

Learn More U18s: South Australia v Western Australia

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

U18s LATEST All you need to know about the Marsh AFL U18 Championships

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.