Josh Weddle has rejected interest from Essendon to stay at the Hawks

Josh Weddle in action during Hawthorn's preliminary final against Geelong on September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has confirmed the re-signing of out-of-contract young star Josh Weddle.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey revealed last year that Essendon had offered Weddle, who was due to come out of contract at the end of this season, a monster seven-year deal worth about $10 million.

But as Twomey reported earlier this month, Weddle has instead re-signed at the Hawks for a further four years, through to the end of the 2030 season.

Weddle will speak to the media later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, teammates Jack Ginnivan and Nick Watson welcomed the news that Weddle was set to stay.

"We see it every day at training, he brings the energy and brings the love within the group," Watson said.

OPENING ROUND

"All that talk went out about Essendon wanting to get him but we know he's a Hawthorn boy.

"He's fast, powerful and can go through that mid now, can play anywhere, wing, half-back, wherever you want him, forward, he can kick goals. So he's a special player and special talent."

