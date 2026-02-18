Young Roo Colby McKercher is set for surgery after suffering a finger injury

Colby McKercher in action during North Melbourne's win over Richmond in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG North Melbourne star Colby McKercher will require hand surgery, but the Roos are confident he will be fit to play Port Adelaide in round one.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey is reporting the Tasmanian has a cracked finger and will go under the knife on Wednesday.

North Melbourne young gun Colby McKercher has cracked a finger and needs surgery today on his left hand.



Club still expects the third-year Roo to be ready for round one after an exciting pre-season. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 18, 2026

Despite the setback, the Roos expect McKercher will be fit to face the Power on March 15.

McKercher, 20, was a standout for North in the back end of last year after returning to defence, providing plenty of drive out of the backline.

Fellow Roos youngster George Wardlaw is also racing the clock for round one after a recent hamstring injury, but the club is also confident he will be able to play the Power.

The Roos will play Melbourne in a match simulation on Friday before they face Collingwood in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.

Colby McKercher poses for a photo during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos have dealt with multiple injury issues this pre-season.

Draftee Blake Thredgold underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury, while Jackson Archer will miss 2026 due to an ACL injury.

Aidan Corr, Luke McDonald and Charlie Spargo have also dealt with injuries this pre-season.