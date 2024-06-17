All the action from the state leagues around the country

Darcy Vescio in action during the VFLW match between Carlton and the Southern Saints at Ikon Park on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FINALISTS have been locked in for both the SANFLW and WAFLW, while three sides will fight it out for one last spot in the VFLW's top six next week.

Returning from last week's Marsh AFLW Academy v AFLW All Stars game, young talent shone across the country with some big performances, and Carlton once again ran a host of AFLW players through their VFLW side.

VFLW

Williamstown v Essendon

Williamstown locked up the minor premiership with an 18-point win over Essendon with one round to play in the VFLW.

Eliza Straford was the only multiple goalkicker for the game, putting the Gulls in a winning position, and Sharnie Whiting (15 disposals) traded her goalkicking boots in for ball-winning power.

Eliza Straford slips out the back and nails her second goal of the day for @WilliamstownFC



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/hhVkLUCOu3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 15, 2024

For Essendon, Emily Tassiopoulos was impressive at the contest, finishing the game with 12 disposals and six clearances.

Geelong v Port Melbourne

Port Melbourne kept its chances at back-to-back flags alive with a 47-point win over Geelong on Saturday afternoon.

Ava Seton (33 disposals, 13 clearances, one goal) was the Borough's best, while both Courteney Bromage and Olivia Barton kicked two goals each.

Ava Seton has the opening goal at Deakin University.



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/zkD4aLYo16 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 15, 2024

Geelong's sole goal came through leader Poppy Schaap.

North Melbourne v Box Hill

An upset nine-point win over Box Hill has confirmed North Melbourne's place in the VFLW finals series.

Fresh off last week's AFLW All Stars team, Nyakoat Dojiok kicked three big goals for the Roos, while former AFLW Bombers Renee Tierney and Alana Barba each recorded 22 disposals and a goal.

DOJIOK FROM THE POCKET 🤩



What a goal by the North Melbourne star.



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/9wk38uxICt — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 15, 2024

Former Brisbane forward Gabby Collingwood kicked two goals for Box Hill in the loss.

Western Bulldogs v Casey

Casey's quest to qualify for finals hit a snag with a 33-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

Returning Bulldogs captain Mary Sandral immediately had an impact with three goals, while Shree Fairchild was Casey's best with 18 disposals and 12 tackles.

So good to see Mary Sandral back kicking goals for @BulldogsW



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/smknzkAHQO — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 15, 2024

Collingwood v Darebin

With one round left to play, Collingwood is still a chance for finals after a nine-point win over Darebin on Sunday.

Former AFLW players Emily Smith and Jordan Ivey each kicked goals for the Pies, as did Sachi Degiacomi, while Darebin co-captain Steph Simpson recorded 19 disposals.

Jordan Ivey extends the @CollingwoodVFLW lead 🙌



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/YQiQL7fyTq — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 16, 2024

Carlton v Southern Saints

With a host of AFLW players, Carlton landed a devastating 75-point win over the Southern Saints to close out the round.

Mia Austin was seriously impressive in the forward arc for the Blues, kicking three goals from eight shots and gathering 20 disposals along the way, while Tahlia Read, Keeley Sherar, Maddy Guerin, Tarni Brown, and VFLW-listed forward Sophia McCarthy all hit the scoreboard.

Keeley Sherar gets the second for the blues 🔵



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/jRnDf7OISJ — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 16, 2024

The partnership of Mimi Hill (32 disposals, six marks) and Abbie McKay (27 disposals, seven clearances) through the middle picked up where it left off last year, while Lily Goss (21 disposals, eight tackles) and Brooke Vickers (15 disposals, four tackles) came to life in the second half.

Veterans Kerryn Peterson (19 disposals, four marks), Darcy Vescio (13 disposals, three clearances), and Gab Pound (11 disposals) offered a steadying influence, with Vescio spending the whole game on the wing and in the midfield.

Jess Dal Pos (eight disposals, six tackles) played her first game since fracturing her fibula in round seven of the AFLW last year, reminding the footy world of her class with and without the footy. The big improver for the Blues was Dayna Finn whose work up and down the wing was impactful, as she showed clear growth in her skills.

Jessica Dal Pos kicks the ball during the VFLW match between Carlton and the Southern Saints at Ikon Park on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Father-daughter draftee Meg Robertson worked her way into the game in the second half, while Jess Good gathered seven disposals and 10 hitouts playing primarily up forward.

For the Saints, Deanna Jolliffe – recently appointed as a development coach with St Kilda's AFLW program – was tireless in defence, recording 21 disposals and seven tackles.

SANFLW

West Adelaide v Norwood

Norwood secured a place in finals with a six-point win over West Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

Former Port Adelaide utility Jade Halfpenny was Norwood's leading ball winner with 18, while Kiana Lee kicked two goals in the win.

Meanwhile former Collingwood and Richmond player Iilish Ross worked hard for West Adelaide with 24 disposals and nine tackles.

Sturt v North Adelaide

Not even a 37-point win over North Adelaide could book Sturt a place in the SANFLW finals.

India Rasheed once again starred, doing her draft chances come year's end no harm, with 29 disposals, two goals and five clearances for Sturt. Meanwhile Alisha Gepp impressed with 23 disposals, 11 tackles, and seven clearances of her own.

Laela Ebert, also eligible for the coming AFLW draft, was North Adelaide's best with 22 disposals and three inside 50s.

Woodville-West Torrens v Glenelg

Glenelg eked out a one-point win over Woodville-West Torrens to finish the home and away season in second place.

Jo Miller (25 disposals, 13 tackles) worked exceptionally hard both ways for Glenelg, while draft hopeful Violet Patterson was strong on her return from the Academy v All Stars game with 16 disposals and nine tackles.

Woodville-West Torrens' goals came through Ash Forbes, Brianna Walling, and another returnee from the All Stars side, Grace Martin.

Central District v South Adelaide

With the minor premiership already in hand, South Adelaide reminded the competition of its power with a 26-point win over fellow finals-qualifier Central District.

Emily Brockhurst (four goals) was devastating up forward for South Adelaide, and former Adelaide and Fremantle midfielder Nikki Nield (19 disposals, nine tackles) impressed through the middle.

Central District's leading ball winner was Charlotte Riggs with 19, while Caitlen Teague was tireless with 17 disposals and nine tackles.

WAFLW

Peel Thunder v Swan Districts

Swan Districts confirmed its place in finals with a 59-point win over Peel on Saturday afternoon.

Draft hopeful Lily Paterson was instrumental for Swan Districts with 37 disposals and four inside 50s, while Taylah Edwards kicked six of the side's 10 goals. 2025 draft prospect Evie Cowcher finished her season on a high despite Peel's result, gathering 33 disposals and laying six tackles.

East Fremantle v South Fremantle

Minor premier East Fremantle finished its home and away season on a high with a 24-point win over South Fremantle.

Exciting draft prospect Zippy Fish made a stunning return from last week's Academy game to record 32 disposals, six inside 50s, and a goal for East Fremantle, while both Natasha Entwistle (11 disposals, three inside 50s) and Taya Chambers (seven disposals, three marks) were important after time spent in the All Stars team.

For South Fremantle another potential draftee in Noa McNaughton was handy with 16 disposals and three inside 50s, but couldn't quite make it count on the scoreboard, kicking two behinds.

Claremont v East Perth

Claremont is entering the finals series on a high after defeating East Perth by 102 points on Saturday evening.

Another player returning from the Academy weekend, Claudia Wright recorded 13 disposals and four tackles in the win, while Eva O'Donnell bagged six goals from 22 disposals.

Claudia Wright in action during the AFL National Academy Girls training session at Ikon Park on January 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jorja Elisseou was East Perth's best with 15 disposals and nine tackles.

Subiaco v West Perth

Not even a 33-point win over West Perth could secure a finals place for Subiaco on Sunday afternoon.

Krstel Petrevski was impressive for Subiaco with 27 disposals for the game, while Olivia Wolmarans kicked two goals from 21 disposals.

Krstel Petrevski poses during the West Coast's official team photo day at Mineral Resources Park on July 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Megan Norbury was West Perth's leading ball winner with 21 disposals.

QAFLW

Maroochydore v Coorparoo

Maroochydore has landed an important six-point win over Coorparoo to stay within reach of the top four.

Marsh AFLW Academy member Lilly Baker played an important role for Maroochydore in the win, as did Jesse McMillan and Lataya De Pauw who each kicked two goals.

Lilly Baker and Lauren Jatczak compete in the ruck during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls Australia v All Stars match at RSEA Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lucy Schneider was impressive for Coorparoo with a game-high 19 disposals and a goal.

Wilston Grange v Southport

A pair of teenagers once again propelled Southport to an important win, this time defeating Wilston Grange by 67 points on Saturday afternoon.

2025 draft prospects Georja Davies (sister of Gold Coast's Darcie, Greater Western Sydney's Fleur, and Sydney's Giselle) and Dekota Baron were instrumental for the Sharks. Davies played as the side's No.1 ruck, recording 22 hitouts, nine inside 50s, and 17 disposals, meanwhile Baron kicked four goals from 16 touches.

Georja Davies handballs during the round nine Coates Talent League match between Oakleigh Chargers and Gold Coast Suns Academy on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Returning from last week's Academy v All Stars game, Zimra Hussein was Wilston Grange's best with 20 disposals and a goal.

University of Queensland v Aspley

Aspley is sitting comfortably two games clear on top of the ladder after defeating the University of Queensland by 12 points on Saturday.

Jessica Stallard kicked three goals for the Hornets in the win, while Jane Childes was the University of Queensland's highest ball winner with 22.

Bond University v Yeronga

Bond University got a percentage boost with a 95-point defeat of a winless Yeronga side on Saturday afternoon.

Top draft prospect Havana Harris was important for the Bullsharks with her 18 disposals, six inside 50s, 13 hitouts, and one goal, meanwhile both Ella Calleja and Abbey Bevan kicked three goals in the big win.

Sienna Morassuti was Yeronga's sole goalkicker.