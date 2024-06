From the 20th team to the best players and favourite commentators, have your say on footy's biggest issues

Carlton supporters celebrate the Blues' win over Gold Coast in R11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY is all about big opinions and we want to hear yours.

The 2024 AFL.com.au Footy Fan Survey is live so vote below and have your say on the biggest issues in the men's competition.

Should mid-season trading be introduced? Who are the best players and coaches in the game? And who are your favourite commentators?

The survey consists of 21 questions and will take just a couple of minutes to complete.