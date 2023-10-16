Fremantle has picked up a second-round pick and Collingwood's future first in a trade for Lachie Schultz

Lachie Schultz celebrates a goal during the round 20 match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, on July 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE holds three first-round picks for the 2024 national draft after doing a deal with Collingwood for small forward Lachie Schultz.

The Magpies have landed Schultz in exchange for Pick 34 and Collingwood's first-round pick next year.

The Pies got Pick 34 in the Taylor Adams deal last week.

Trade paperwork approved.



Collingwood trade its Round Two pick (currently 34) and its Future Round One pick to Fremantle for Lachie Schultz. — AFL House (@AFL_House) October 16, 2023

Schultz had requested a trade back to Victoria for family reasons and nominated the Pies as his preferred destination.

With the trade complete, the Dockers now hold three first-round selections for next year; their own, one tied to Collingwood for Schultz and one tied to Port Adelaide after a pick swap with the Power last week.

"It's obviously disappointing to see Lachie depart after seeing him arrive at pick 57 in 2018 and develop into the player he is today," Fremantle head of player personnel David Walls said.

"In return, we have boosted our draft hands this year and next. We have three first-round picks for 2024 as well as pick 34 in 2023, which is our highest current pick in the draft.

"We know Lachie loved his time at Fremantle and we were understanding of his reasons for returning to Victoria.

"It was a smooth process working through the trade with Collingwood, Lachie and his management and we wish Lachie, Maddie and their families all the best."

Schultz has missed just three games in the past three seasons, with a career tally of 90 senior appearances since making his debut in round one, 2019 after being taken with the 57th overall selection in the previous year's draft.

Lachie Schultz celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash with Geelong in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 25-year-old managed career-highs this season in disposals, marks, tackles and goals, and won the Glendinning-Allan Medal for his five-goal, 24-disposal effort in round 22's Western Derby win against West Coast.

"I'd like to thank Fremantle for my time at the club and for coming to an arrangement with Collingwood," Schultz said.

"The Dockers gave me my first football opportunity, and I will be forever grateful for my time there. I would not be the player I am today without the support of the football staff and players.

"Family is important to me and is one of the reasons I have decided to make the move back to Victoria.

"There is something special about the Pies – they have experienced ultimate success – and this is something I hope to one day be a part of. I am excited to pull on the black and white stripes next year."